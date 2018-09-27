SMPTE at NAB Show New York

Top Tech Session: The State of UHD and HDR: Five Things Everyone Should Know

At the NAB Show New York, on Wednesday, Oct. 17, at 2:45 p.m., SMPTE’s Director of Standards Development, Thomas Bause Mason, will present on UHD and HDR content. UHD and HDR are appearing all over the big-box stores that sell televisions. The 4K UHD sets are taking up more and more shelf space every day. What about the content, though? What about the professional media creation facilities and distribution? Join Bause Mason as he answers these questions and explains the five things that everyone should know about the realities of UHD and HDR.

Photo Caption: SMPTE Director of Standards Development, Thomas Bause Mason

SMPTE Publications and Resources

Visitors to the SMPTE booth at NAB Show New York will have the chance to view the newly released “Magic and Miracles: 100 Years of Moving Image Science & Technology” by executive editor Phil Cianci, a richly illustrated and meticulously crafted history of the Society and its groundbreaking work over the past century, as well as “The Honor Roll and Honorary Members of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers,” a limited-edition book that showcases the past century’s industry leaders and innovators. Attendees can purchase these books and take advantage of low-cost international shipping options online at magic-and-miracles.org.

Photo Caption: “Magic and Miracles: 100 Years of Moving Imaging Science and Technology”

A Look Ahead at SMPTE 2018 Events

SMPTE 2018 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition (SMPTE 2018)

SMPTE 2018 will take place Oct. 22-25 in its new location at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites in downtown Los Angeles. This annual event is the world’s premier forum for the exploration of media and entertainment technology, and this year’s keynote will be presented by an Emmy™ Award-nominated writer-producer, VR director, and social TV specialist whose work in transmedia and multiplatform content creation is transforming film and television. The announcement is forthcoming. smpte2018.org

Registration is now open for both SMPTE 2018 and for the SMPTE 2018 Symposium, an all-day session that will precede the technical conference and exhibition on Oct. 22. This year’s Symposium is titled, “Driving the Entertainment Revolution: Autonomous Cars, Machine Intelligence, & Mixed Reality,” and it will feature a keynote presentation by Intel Automated Driving Group Senior Vice President Douglas Davis. smpte2018.org/symposium.html

The Annual SMPTE Awards Gala will take place on Thursday, Oct. 25, and will feature a red carpet, reception, and dinner in the California Ballroom of the Westin Bonaventure. A list of award recipients can be found at https://www.smpte.org/news-events/news-releases/smpte-announces-annual-awards-recipients-2018.

“NAB Show New York comes at an exciting time for the Society, as it’s just a week before the SMPTE 2018 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition in its new location in downtown L.A. We have exciting news to share about our upcoming event along with news about our standards development work that now encompasses Technical Specifications as well as our ongoing objectives in industry education and membership.”

— Barbara H. Lange, Executive Director of SMPTE

About SMPTE

For more than a century, the people of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers, or SMPTE (pronounced “simp-tee”), have sorted out the details of many significant advances in media and entertainment technology, from the introduction of “talkies” and color television to HD and UHD (4K, 8K) TV. Since its founding in 1916, SMPTE has received an Oscarand multiple EmmyAwards for its work in advancing moving-imagery engineering across the industry. SMPTE has developed thousands of standards, recommended practices, and engineering guidelines, more than 800 of which are currently in force today. SMPTE Time Code™ and the ubiquitous SMPTE Color Bars™ are just two examples of SMPTE’s notable work. Now in its second century, SMPTE is shaping the next generation of standards and providing education for the industry to ensure interoperability as the industry evolves further into IT- and IP-based workflows.

SMPTE is a global professional association of technologists and creatives who drive the quality and evolution of motion imaging. Its membership today includes more than 7,000 individuals: motion-imaging executives, creatives, technologists, researchers, and students who volunteer their time and expertise to SMPTE’s standards development and educational initiatives. A partnership with the Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) connects SMPTE and its membership with the businesses and individuals who support the creation and finishing of media content. Information on joining SMPTE is available at smpte.org/join.

