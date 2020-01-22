Sim Post New York, Toronto and LA Prepare Four Independent Films for Sundance Premieres

New York — A long-time supporter of independent film, Sim provided post-production finishing services for four ground-breaking films premiering at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.

Sim Post New York provided final color grading and online editorial for Hillary, Academy Award-nominated director Nanette Burnstein’s four-part documentary about the life of Hillary Clinton and her historic 2016 presidential campaign. It is slated to screen on Saturday, January 25th and Sunday, January 26th as a Sundance Film Festival Special Event. Sim Post New York credits: Lucie Barbier-Dearnley, Color, Tif Luckenbil, Online Editorial.

Sim Post New York also provided final color grading, online editorial finishing, sound editing and mixing services for Aggie. Directed by Emmy Award-nominee Catherine Gund, the feature documentary offers an intimate portrait of Gund’s mother, art patron and philanthropist Agnes “Aggie” Gund. Its world premiere happens Friday, January 24 as part of the festival’s Documentary Premieres. The film’s New York premiere will follow February 18 at the Museum of Modern Art as part of its Doc Fortnight. Sim Post New York credits: Lucie Barbier-Dearnley, Color, Tif Luckenbil, Online Editorial, Keith Hodne, Supervising Sound Editor/Re-recording Mixer.

Sim Post Los Angeles provided editorial finishing and final color grading services for Miss Americana. Director Lana Wilson delves into the creative process of superstar recording artist Taylor Swift at a watershed moment in her career. It debuts Saturday, February 1 as part of the festival’s Documentary Premieres series. Sim Post Los Angeles credits: Nelson Mah, Color.

Sim Post Toronto provided the sound editing and mixing for Hey Lady! starring Jayne Eastwood. Directed by Adriana Maggs, Sarah Polley and Will Bowes and written by Morris Panych, the short-form comedy series premieres on Tuesday, January 28 as part of the festival’s Indie Episodic Showcase and will debut on CBC Gem on February 14. Sim Post Toronto credits: Jane Tattersall, Partner + SVP, David McCallum, Partner + Supervising Sound Editor, Krystin Hunter, Sound Editor, David Caporale, Assistant Sound Editor, and James Bastable, Re-recording Mixer.

Sim is a leading supplier of production equipment, workflow/dailies and post-production solutions, and has expanded to include stages and production offices in Vancouver. With offices spanning North America, Sim’s team and services supported features such as “Noelle”, “Stillwater” and “IT 2”, Oscar-winning documentary, “OJ: Made in America,” and hit series “Game of Thrones,” “American Crime Story, “Stranger Things” and “Handmaid’s Tale.” Our Toronto and Vancouver facilities provide camera, grip and lighting and playback equipment, as well as studios in Vancouver. All of our geographic locations provide an array of services from dailies, to online and offline editing, to final color/DI and visual effects, to sound editorial and mixing. Sim is backed by Toronto-based investment firm Granite Partners. For more information, visit siminternational.com or visit us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn @simcomplete.