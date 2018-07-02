Sigma Invites Photographers to Attend Its July Lens Workshops

Ronkonkoma, NY – July 2, 2018 – Sigma Corporation of America, a leading still photo and cinema lens, camera, flash and accessory manufacturer, today announced its Sigma Lens Workshops lineup for July. Workshops will be led by Sigma’s Brett Wells and Aaron Norberg, and will focus on various photography genres including astrophotography, how to shoot moving water, travel and macro photography.

Sigma Lens Workshops July Lineup:

Workshops at Corpus Christi Camera Fest

Sigma’s Brett Wells will lead two workshops on how to shoot starry skies and moving water at Corpus Christi Camera & Video on July 2-3, 2018 in Corpus Christi, TX.

Shoot for the Stars: Intro to Night Sky Photography – Monday, July 2 7:30-10pm

Moving Water Photography – Tuesday, July 3 5-7pm

@ Corpus Christi Camera – 1220 Airline Road #135, Corpus Christi, TX 78412

FREE; Register Here

The first day of the Corpus Christi workshop will cover the basics of astrophotography, including how to choose the best lenses and camera settings to get started in astrophotography. Sigma expert photographer Brett Wells will cover the fundamentals of photographing the night sky as well as the natural landscape at night to help you achieve dramatic results. After the lecture, attendees will go on a field trip to shoot the night sky. The second day of the workshop will focus on how to photograph moving water, freezing or blurring the motion, while capturing the environment around. This workshop will provide a unique take on motion photography and will also be followed by an optional field trip.

Workshops at Kenmore Camera

Sigma’s Aaron Norberg will lead a two-part travel & macro photography workshop at Kenmore Camera on July 12, 2018 in Kenmore, WA.

Travel & Macro Photography Workshop – Saturday, July 14 8:30am-3:30pm

@ Kenmore Camera – 6708 NE 181 St, Kenmore, WA 98028

$25; Register Here

Join Aaron Norbeg in his two-part workshop covering travel & macro photography. The day will begin with Aaron’s instruction on how to utilize depth of field and shutter speed to create interesting and engaging imagery while abroad or near home. During the second part, Aaron will focus on shooting small objects. He’ll cover tips and techniques for capturing great macro images. Following the morning instruction, Aaron will take participants into the field to get hands-on experience with Sigma lenses.

Workshop at Pro Photo Supply

Sigma’s Aaron Norberg will lead a workshop teaching the basics of travel photography at Pro Photo Supply Event Center on July 21, 2018 in Portland, OR.

The Basics of Travel Photography Workshop – Saturday, July 21 9:00am-3:00pm

Pro Photo Supply Event Center – Northwest 18 Avenue, Portland, OR 97209

$25; Register Here

Attendees will have a chance to learn the ins and outs of travel photography during this workshop. The class will help improve photographers’ skills, execute their artistic vision and turn documenting into storytelling. Aaron will cover lens selection, composition and how to utilize depth of field and shutter speed to capture the most stunning images during the most adventurous trips. After the morning lesson, participants can meet up on Sauvie Island for a guided photo walk and shoot some exciting images. Loaner equipment will be available.

About Sigma Dealer Workshops

Designed in collaboration with Sigma dealers around the country, the program engages photographers eager to learn new techniques and refine their photography skills through a series of classroom lectures and hands-on workshops. Led by Sigma technical representatives and photography experts, each workshop session hones in on a specific genre of photography such as portraiture, landscape, astrophotography and more. Sigma Lens Workshops include classroom lectures focusing on the theoretical aspects of photography as well as hands-on, field trip photo shoots and photo walks. Photographers of all skill levels, from novice to professional, are welcome to join in. The workshop schedule and details, including registration, cost, special promotions and agenda, can be found on the Sigma Events webpage.

About Sigma Corporation

Craftsmanship. Precision. Dedication. Since 1961, Sigma has been devoted to the pursuit of advancing photographic technology. Unique to the industry, the family-owned business produces its high-quality, award-winning cine and camera lenses, DSLR and mirrorless cameras, flashes, filters and accessories from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Aizu, Japan.

In 2012, the company introduced the Sigma Global Vision with three distinct lens lines: Art, Contemporary and Sport. Designed for industry camera mount systems including Canon, Nikon, Olympus, Pentax, Sony and Sigma, each lens is handcrafted and tested in Japan to ensure a high-performance, premium product that is purpose-built to last.

Sigma continues its tradition of imaging excellence with the mirrorless sd Quattro, sd Quattro H and the compact dp Quattro camera line. Leveraging the ultra-high resolution Foveon sensor, the Sigma Quattro cameras are designed to produce the highest quality image with every shot.

For information about Sigma, please visit www.sigmaphoto.com or follow the company on Sigma Blog, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

