Sigma Cine 40mm T1.5 Full-Frame Lens Now Shipping

Ronkonkoma, NY –December 7, 2018 –Sigma Corporation of America, a leading still photo and cinema lens, camera, flash and accessory manufacturer, today announced that its anticipated cine lens – Sigma Cine 40mm T1.5 FF – will begin shipping in December 2018 for $3,499.00, with the option to purchase a fully luminous version (FL) for $4,499.00.

Sigma Cine 40mm T1.5 FF is a fast and sharp T1.5 cine lens compatible with full-frame camera sensors and optimized for ultra-high-resolution 6K-8K productions. Featuring a 180-degree focus rotation, this lens is available in EF, E and PL mounts with lens support foot and cap included.

It is the ninth lens in the Sigma Cine FF High Speed Prime Line. As a standard lens in the cinema industry, the focal length of 40mm has become an essential part of a typical cine prime set. By adding this lens to the Sigma Cine offering, its cine prime set can now satisfy all the demands of professional cinematographers.

Sigma Cine 40mm T1.5 FF is the first lens that was designed and developed for the cinema use rather than converting a still photography lens into a cine lens. This development illustrates Sigma’s commitment to the cine market – by always listening to its customers and what their needs are, and now even more than ever with the fully operational Sigma Burbank showcase facility, Sigma strives to develop new products based on that customer feedback.

The Sigma 40mm T1.5 FF lives up to the performance standard required by high-end cinematographers as it achieves the highest optical quality as well as consistent rendering performance over the entire image circle. The lens has one of the best MTF charts ever, making it an excellent choice for all levels of filmmakers.

Prominent Characteristics of Sigma Cine Lenses

· Individual inspection of every single lens with A1 proprietary Modulation Transfer Function (MTF) measuring system using 46-megapixel Foveon direct image sensors. Even previously undetectable high-frequency details are now within the scope of their quality control inspections.

· Computer-based ray tracing has been used from the design stage onward to minimize flare and ghosting and enhance contrast in backlit conditions. Ghosting has also been checked at every prototype stage, with its causes identified, assessed and eliminated.

· Color balance standardized across the line to make color correction a breeze.

· Dust-proof and splash-proof construction, with each ring and mount sealed to prevent water and dust from entering.

· The body is made 100% of metal to stand up to tough professional use over the long term.

· Luminous paint for enhanced visibility

· Laser engraving for enhanced durability

· Mount Conversion Service allows users to convert their lenses to and from EF and E-mounts (charges apply). If the camera system changes, it is possible to simply convert the mount system to continue using the high-performance Sigma lenses.

· The Sigma USB Dock allows the user to connect the lens to a computer and update firmware, while the Sigma Mount Converter MC-11 allows users to enjoy the high performance of Sigma’s Canon EF mount interchangeable lenses with the Sony E-mount camera body.

About Sigma Corporation

Craftsmanship. Precision. Dedication. Since 1961, Sigma has been devoted to the pursuit of advancing photographic technology. Unique to the industry, the family-owned business produces its high-quality, award-winning cine and camera lenses, DSLR and mirrorless cameras, flashes, filters and accessories from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Aizu, Japan.

In 2012, the company introduced the Sigma Global Vision with three distinct lens lines: Art, Contemporary and Sport. Designed for industry camera mount systems including Canon, Nikon, Olympus, Pentax, Sony and Sigma, each lens is handcrafted and tested in Japan to ensure a high-performance, premium product that is purpose-built to last. In 2016, Sigma entered into the world of cinematography lens production. Embodying the core optical DNA that has defined the Sigma benchmark of excellence, the cine lenses meet the needs of advanced 6k and 8k cinema production.

Sigma continues its tradition of imaging excellence with the mirrorless sd Quattro, sd Quattro H and the compact dp Quattro camera line. Leveraging the ultra-high resolution Foveon sensor, the Sigma Quattro cameras are designed to produce the highest quality image with every shot.

For information about Sigma, please visit www.sigmaphoto.com or follow the company on Sigma Blog, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

