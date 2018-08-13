Teradici Showcases Its Cloud Access Software, Powered By PCoIP, At SIGGRAPH 2018

BURNABY, BC --Teradici, the creator of PCoIP® technology and Cloud Access Software,announces its attendance at the 2018 SIGGRAPH Conference on Computer Graphics and Interactive Techniques, the world’s largest conference on computer graphics, in Vancouver, Canada from August 12-16.

Teradici’s trusted PCoIP® technology powers its Cloud Access Software, the leading remoting solution allowing users to deliver graphics-intensive applications from the public cloud or private data center with lossless image quality and true color accuracy. Users requiring graphics-intensive applications across industries like media & entertainment, government, oil & gas, and manufacturing have benefited from using the cloud for storage and rendering with workstations as they prepare to move to the cloud. The use of Cloud Access Software in high-performance, virtual workstations offers numerous benefits, including the ability to deliver a secure, highly-responsive and rich user experience for GPU-powered applications. If you have ever asked:

● How can artists, engineers and other power users address the insatiable demand for content and services?

● How can they work faster, smarter, and more securely in the cloud?

● How can they scale and de-scale workflows rapidly when projects come and go?

● How can they enable global creative talent across geographic boundaries?

Then come familiarize yourself with Teradici Cloud Access Software and learn more about high-performance apps in the cloud through one-on-one demos in Microsoft booth #620, AWS booth #701, Google booth #1423 or AMD booth #1101. Please also join us for the following presentation:

● “AWS Cloud Tech Talk: Going Remote: Running Virtual Workstations”

When: Tuesday, August 14 at 1-2 p.m. PT

Where:Meeting Room #9

Speakers:

· Ian Main, Technical Marketing Principal at Teradici

· Mike Owen, Solutions Architect at AWS

· Ken Rudman, Chief Marketing Officer at Sohonet







Video Editing and the Power of GPUs

Teradici has also worked with AWS to enable simple deployment of its Cloud Access Software for the industries that require a high-performing environment for video editing. Its latest collaboration with AWS is on the launch of a Quick Startsolution, which deploys a highly available architecture for cloud video editing on Amazon Web Services (AWS) powerful EC2 G3 GPU instances in about 30 minutes. With Teradici PCoIP technology, video editors can modify content on a remote workstation, avoiding large data transfers to and from a local machine.

Recent Industry Articles from Teradici:

● M&E Journal: Making Movie Magic Securely in the Cloud: A New Wave of Innovation

There are significant security advantages that modern studios experience when they move to the cloud, and many studios are leveraging the cloud for their movie production needs.

● Entertainment And Construction Industries Leading The Future of Cloud

The flexibility of cloud computing allows for the rapid scaling of on-demand resources to accelerate project turnaround. When a post-production movie or TV studio is operating under an imminent release deadline, render farms can be quickly ramped up on a public cloud, then ramped down upon project completion to prevent ongoing costs. Content can also be visualized from the cloud itself using a high fidelity remote access protocol, which negates the need for shuttling media assets between the cloud and studio locations.

To learn more about Teradici, visit www.teradici.com

About Teradici

Teradici is the creator of the PCoIP remoting protocol technology and Cloud Access Software, the leading solution for a cloud-ready future. The company, founded in 2004 and based in Burnaby, British Columbia outside of Vancouver, is focused on its core mission of seamless delivery of workstations and applications for end-users.

Teradici PCoIP® technology is the most secure remoting technology in the marketplace, enabling visualization of even the most graphics-intensive applications. Teradici Cloud Access Software, built on PCoIP technology, enables enterprises to securely leverage public cloud GPU instances to confidently lift and shift the most graphics-intensive Windows or Linux applications to the public cloud, avoiding costly rewrites.

The company’s technology is deployed by Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies and service providers from around the world. Teradici also partners with leading cloud providers to continue delivering the best user experiences and enabling our customers’ the ability to scale to any number of users.

Teradici and PCoIP are trademarks of Teradici Corporation and are registered in the United States and/or other countries. Any other trademarks or registered trademarks mentioned in this release are the intellectual property of their respective owners.

