Severtson Screens Launches New Home Theater App; Featured During 2018 InfoComm

Mesa, Ariz., May 17, 2018 – Severtson Screens (www.severtsonscreens.com), a global leader in innovative and quality projection screens for the home theater, commercial, cinema, and pro AV markets, is pleased to announce the launch of the new home theater app for iOS devices. The app can be downloaded through the App Store. Severtson personnel will be on hand during InfoComm 2018, held from June 6-8 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, booth C3638 to discuss the app’s many features and benefits.

“In our continuing efforts to make our screens available to customers in as streamlined process as possible, we’ve developed the new home theater app,” explained Toby Severtson, president and CEO of Severtson Corp. “Mobile friendly on iOS devices, the home theater app’s Screen Builder allows dealers and installers to see what the dimensions (overall width & height; viewing width, height, and diagonal; bezel width, etc.) and pricing (in USD) would be for any fixed frame screen solution. Currently, the app only applies to U.S.-based customers, with plans for extending it to worldwide customers in the future.”

The Home Theater App’s Wizard asks the dealer simple questions about the home theater setup, and returns a list of screens that meet that specific criteria. An advanced option allows dealers who are more experienced with Severtson Screens to select exactly which screen they want, using a series of dropdown selections, and returns a list meeting that criteria.

“When a selects a screen from the list returned by the Wizard and advanced tabs, they are taken to the Catalog, where they can view the screen,” said Aaron White, Home Theater & Pro AV sales lead at Severtson Corp. “The Catalog shows the resulting screen images, and the prices for the signed-in user's price tier. It’s simple, yet highly effective and a big time saver.”

Having celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2016, Severtson Corporation continues to be a global leader in innovation and quality. The Severtson family’s extensive experience in manufacturing small home theater screens and large cinema screens has given Severtson Corporation the expertise to meet the needs of the professional and consumer AV markets for both indoor applications as well as large outdoor venues. With its three Arizona-based production facilities and its state-of-the-art robotic application system, Severtson has massive production capabilities and an unusually wide array of screens. The screens range in size from massive movie theaters, comfortable home theaters, and everything in between.

For more information, please visit www.severtsonscreens.com, call 480-610-5155, or email sales@severtsonscreens.com. The app can be obtained through the app store (https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/severtson-ht-pro-av-catalog/id1233380424?mt=8).

