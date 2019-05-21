New Compact Audio Converters from Sescom

Mount Marion, N.Y. – May 21, 2019 - Sescom, a leader in the design and manufacture of professional audio transformers and interface announces the availability of two new compact audio converters that are easy to install and simple to operate with low power consumption.

The SES-DAC1 converts digital coax or optical Toslink to stereo analog signals providing electromagnetic noise-free transmission. This space saving unit supports S/PDIF 24-bit incoming bit stream on left and right channels and uncompressed 2-channel LPCM stereo digital audio input.

The SES-ADDA1 features bidirectional digital coax to optical Toslink audio conversion or Toslink to coax. This converter supports S/PDIF amplification and extends signal transmission distance when used as a repeater.

For more information, visit the Sescom web site, www.sescom.com





About Sescom

Sescom is an innovative manufacturer of professional audio cables and accessories for broadcast, studio and live sound applications that are used by pro-audio professionals, audiophiles and musicians. Sescom’s unique products are designed by Audio Engineers for Audio Engineers.