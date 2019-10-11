Science Writer and Comedian Kasha Patel to Host SMPTE 2019 Awards Gala

LOS ANGELES and WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Oct. 11, 2019 —SMPTE®, the organization that is defining the future of storytelling, today announced that science writer and science comedian Kasha Patel will host the 2019 SMPTE Awards Gala. Scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 24, the gala and afterparty will serve as the concluding events of the SMPTE 2019 annual technical conference (SMPTE 2019), which runs from Oct. 21-24 at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites in downtown Los Angeles.

"The SMPTE Awards Gala audience is just my kind of crowd, and I look forward to sharing the room with scientists, engineers, and storytellers who share my love for engaging in creative and entertaining ways," said Patel. "I'm honored to be hosting this event and helping to celebrate the people whose work and ideas are driving the future of storytelling."

Patel is a digital storyteller at NASA Earth Observatory by day and a science comedian by night. In addition to being listed on Thrillist magazine's "Best Undiscovered Comedians in the U.S." list, she has been featured in The Washington Post, BBC World News, and the Travel Channel's "Mysteries at the Museum," and she will be appearing in a series on The Science Channel in 2020. Patel hosted an award-winning miniseries for NASA TV highlighting Earth science fieldwork, founded the live science-themed variety show "Science Comedy Night," hosted the Undark magazine podcast, and united her love for science and comedy with her TEDx Talk, "Sneaking Science Into Stand-Up," where she shares a series of surprising revelations pulled from her analysis of more than 500 of her stand-up jokes.

SMPTE's annual conference is the world's premier forum for the exploration of media and entertainment technology, and each year the Awards Gala honors industry leaders and innovators, both past and present. In addition to the gala, SMPTE 2019 will offer a wealth of technical sessions and exhibitions of advanced technologies, as well as special events that offer numerous opportunities for face-to-face interaction between attendees, exhibitors, and speakers.

Complete information about SMPTE 2019, including a detailed schedule and registration, is available at 2019.smpte.org. More information about SMPTE is available at smpte.org.

