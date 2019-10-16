Globecast selected by Orby TV to provide media operations for new US pay-as-you-go DTH satellite service

Globecast, the global solutions provider for media, announced that the company has been selected by Orby TV to provide a wide range of turnkey broadcast media operational services for the nascent pay TV startup. Launched throughout the lower 48 United States in spring 2019, Orby TV offers a high-quality and affordable prepaid, pay-as-you-go satellite pay TV service directly to consumers at a low cost with no contract and no Internet service required.

Globecast is handling Orby TV’s full broadcast operations on a 24/7 basis at its Globecast Media Center in Culver City, CA. Using its extensive fiber and satellite network, Globecast is managing for Orby TV channel aggregation, providing Orby TV’s co-location services, handling technical operations and the uplinking of the channels to the high-powered Ku-band capacity on Eutelsat’s EUTELSAT 117 West A satellite at 117° West.

This deal with Globecast allows Orby TV to benefit from advanced DTH delivery services, along with the satellite space segment and disaster recovery services from a geographically diverse third-party uplink site. This collaboration provides a complete and fully integrated satellite transmission infrastructure, giving Orby TV a fully managed and resilient transmission solution.

Orby TV has two base programming packages priced at $40 (Essentials) or $50 (Extras) per month for up to four rooms, with optional premium network programming packages and low-cost DVR service available. All fees and taxes are included in the monthly prices. Local channels and unlimited use of the Orby TV interactive program guide is provided at no additional charge, even if the subscriber decides to turn off the monthly paid Orby TV service.

Michael Thornton, CEO of Orby TV, said, “Globecast is providing to Orby TV complete and comprehensive broadcast operations. Globecast has vast experience in media management, with extensive programmer relationships and excellent fiber and satellite connectivity. Its expertise and strong operational performance was vital to the successful early days for Orby TV, as our satellite service gains a foothold across the United States with consumers looking for a combination of quality lean-back television, low prices, and flexibility in managing their payTV services from month-to-month.”

Eddie Ferraro, Managing Director of Globecast Americas, said, “Orby TV has introduced a flexible pay-as-you-go model to the DTH marketplace and we are very pleased to have been selected as their technical services partner. We all know that new innovative ways of thinking need to be turned into reality across the pay-TV landscape in order to continue to drive consumer uptake, and Orby TV is doing a terrific job at that.”