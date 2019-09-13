SANUS Brings TV Mounts Out of Hiding With Advanced Full-Motion Premium Series

Visit Legrand | AV at CEDIA Expo 2019, Booth 905

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Sept. 11, 2019 — SANUS, the No. 1 best-selling TV mount brand in the U.S.*, has introduced a new series of TV mounts designed to blend in seamlessly with décor and enhance the aesthetics in any room. Inspired by the sleek look of today's TVs and high-end kitchen appliances, SANUS Advanced Full-Motion Premium TV Mounts feature a stylish brushed metal exterior, while their FluidMotion™ design and Steady Set™ functionality deliver an optimal TV viewing experience.

"While flat-panel TVs have continued to dazzle with ever-slimmer, more streamlined designs, mounts have retained their status as infrastructure equipment to be hidden out of sight," said Jim Mugge, Senior Product Manager at Legrand | AV. "With the introduction of the SANUS Advanced Full-Motion Premium TV Mounts, our aim is to change that. These mounts are the first of their kind, with a sophisticated design that complements any room, while offering the advanced functionality that defines SANUS."

Advanced Full-Motion Mounts are available in two distinct finishes: brushed stainless black with charcoal grey trim and brushed stainless silver with black trim. Offering a lower profile depth than traditional full-motion mounts, they position displays closer to the wall for a more streamlined look. Beneath their stylish exterior lies an ultra-strong, solid-steel frame that provides maximum support.

With their FluidMotion design, Advanced Full-Motion Mounts provide unparalleled smoothness — users can effortlessly extend, tilt, and swivel their displays regardless of weight or thickness. The mounts' included Steady Set functionality ensures that TVs stay where users want them, with no drifting or shifting. With their simple and intuitive design, Advanced Full-Motion Mounts offer a hassle-free, 30-minute installation.

Available now, SANUS Advanced Full-Motion Mounts will be on display at CEDIA Expo 2019 in booth 905. For more information on SANUS mounting solutions, please visit https://www.sanus.com/en_US/.

About Legrand

Legrand | AV Residential Solutions brings together Legrand's industry-leading brands in infrastructure, networking, and AV systems, including Chief, Da-Lite, Luxul, Middle Atlantic Products, Nuvo, On-Q, QMotion, SANUS, and Vantage. Created to provide the highest level of service, support, and programs to custom integrators, Legrand | AV Residential offers dedicated technical support, incentive programs, simplified ordering, and easy access to marketing tools to help its customers achieve long-term success. With its purpose-built solutions, the company is solving installation challenges, streamlining integration across Legrand brands and third-party partners, and delivering AV experiences that simplifies every aspect of an end user's life. Legrand | AV Residential: transforming smart homes together.

Legrand | AV Residential is a division of Legrand, which globally reported sales of $7.1 billion (USD) in 2018. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known market brands and product lines that includes AFCO Systems, C2G, Cablofil, Chief, Da-Lite, Electrorack, Finelite, Luxul, Middle Atlantic Products, Nuvo, OCL, On-Q, Ortronics, Pass & Seymour, Pinnacle, Projecta, QMotion, Quiktron, Raritan, Sanus, Server Technology, Solarfective, Vaddio, Vantage, Wattstopper, and Wiremold. Legrand is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, FTSE4Good, MSCI World, ASPI, Corporate Oekom Rating, and DJSI (ISIN code FR0010307819). www.legrand.us.

