Sacramento Kings Score High on Fan Experience with Quantum StorNext and CatDV

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Feb. 27, 2019 — Quantum Corp. (OTCPK: QMCO) today announced that the NBA’s Sacramento Kings has deployed a StorNext® scale-out storage solution, StorNext AEL tape archive and CatDV media asset management software to deliver captivating visual experiences to fans in Golden 1 Center and beyond.



[Click to tweet: For a captivating fan experience, @SacramentoKings rule with cutting-edge @QuantumCorp advanced #storage solutions https://qntm.co/2tvY5Zf.]



Next-Generation Media for Next-Generation Fans

Since its opening in 2016, Golden 1 Center has seamlessly blended technology, sustainability and entertainment – becoming known as the most technologically advanced and most sustainable arena in the world. To create this technically innovative arena, the Kings included powerful wireless connectivity, 360-degree sound, a rooftop platform for light shows and installed advanced video technology throughout the facility. Its centerpiece is an 84-foot-long, 4K ultra-high-definition video board.



During Golden 1 Center’s construction, the Kings staff, including the AV and production teams, wanted new storage and video technology with ultra-fast performance, massive storage capacity, fast retrieval, editorial collaboration and high scalability. The cameras alone would generate 2-3 TBs of 4K UHD video content per game, with 41 home games a season. The team needed high capacity and easily scalable storage that would seamlessly store, archive and quickly locate massive files of existing video, game highlights and promotional materials.



Quantum and CatDV for the Win

The Kings worked with technology integrator, Diversified, to evaluate video-centric storage systems with closely integrated media asset management (MAM) systems. Diversified recommended Quantum. The Kings chose a Quantum StorNext and CatDV solution, including nearline storage, a metadata controller, NAS gateways and StorNext AEL tape archive. The CatDV MAM system tags metadata to catalog digital assets. The tightly integrated solution allows the team to locate the information they need with CatDV and StorNext streams the assets to editors. The integration of the Quantum storage and the CatDV MAM system helps speed retrieval of stored content. As a result, the Kings organization can reuse and remonetize content easily.



StorNext high performance storage systems store up to two years of 4K and HD content. The StorNext Archive storage system keeps the archived data immediately accessible for reuse and monetization. The advanced storage infrastructure also supports post-production with networked workstations running Adobe Premiere. The Quantum StorNext file system provides a single, global namespace that streamlines access to that content and enables real-time collaboration between editors.



“The Quantum solution has been transformative – from nearline storage to the tape archive, the team has never had an issue,” said Sacramento Kings Vice President of AV and Production Brian Plumb. “We ingest hours of footage for every game, but we might only need a 15-second clip. Locating a clip without having to scrub six hours of video is critical and these solutions give us an extremely efficient, reliable way to produce engaging content.”



Photo Link:https://iq.quantum.com/exLink.asp?59562414OR24X33I206160018Photo Caption: Brian Plumb, Vice President of AV and Production, Sacramento Kings



Additional Resources

- Read the entire Sacramento Kings case study and view the video: https://www.quantum.com/sacramento-kings/

- Learn more about StorNext: https://www.quantum.com/en/products/file-system/

- For information about Quantum and CatDV solutions: https://www.quantum.com/en/applications/catdv/

About Quantum

Quantum technology and services help customers capture, create and share digital content – and preserve and protect it for decades. With solutions built for every stage of the data lifecycle, Quantum’s platforms provide the fastest performance for high-resolution video, images, and industrial IoT. That’s why the world’s leading entertainment companies, sports franchises, researchers, government agencies, enterprises, and cloud providers are making the world happier, safer, and smarter on Quantum. See how at www.quantum.com.

###





Bob Wientzen

Quantum Corporation

720-201-8125

bob.wientzen@quantum.com

Quantum, the Quantum logo, StorNext and Xcellis are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Quantum Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

"Safe Harbor" Statement: This press release contains "forward-looking" statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Specifically, but without limitation, statements relating to benefits, advantages, goals, satisfaction and value to customers from using Quantum's StorNext® scale-out storage solution, StorNext AEL tape archive and CatDV media asset management software, and, more particularly, including nearline storage, a metadata controller, and NAS gateways, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to Quantum on the date hereof. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Quantum's actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statement, including unexpected changes in the Company's business. More detailed information about these risk factors, and additional risk factors, are set forth in Quantum's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties listed in the section entitled "Risk Factors," in Quantum's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 9, 2017, especially those risks listed in this section under the headings "Our results of operations depend on a limited number of products and on new product introductions, which may not be successful, in which case our business, financial condition and results of operations may be materially and adversely affected." Quantum expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.