RUSHWORKS Introduces its PTX Model 1L at The Video Show

Company heads to Washington DC witha complement of very cool production, playback and streaming solutions for a broad cross-section of applications

Flower Mound, Texas – November 20, 2019 - RUSHWORKS is heading to Washington DC! The provider of cool technology for production, playback and streaming has revealed plans to roll out its long-awaited PTX Model 1L at the recently re-branded The Video Show to be held in the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington DC, from December 4-5, 2019. In addition to the new PTX model, RUSHWORKS will highlight RUSHDOLLY, its robotic camera platform in Booth 609 alongside other systems developed specifically to bring easy-to-operate, affordable solutions to a broad cross-section of markets.

“We are excited to be part of The Video Show, an event that attracts professionals in all areas of Broadcast, Government and Pro AV,” explained Rush Beesley, president and founder of RUSHWORKS. “Our solutions are designed for any individual or company that values reliability, creativity, ease-of-use, and early ROI. And we’re absolutely thrilled to have the new PTX Model 1L front and center with the small but powerful RUSHDOLLY creepy-crawling next to it on a track.”

RUSHWORKS rolls out the PTX Model 1L

Following on the global success of its PTX Model 1 PanTilt Head, RUSHWORKS has designed the Model 1L to include a more powerful tilt motor and a larger L-shaped tilt platform. The result allows expanded compatibility with wider and heavier camera/lens combinations including DSLR and mirrorless bodies like the Sony Alpha series and the versatile RX10 IV “bridge” camera with a 25x optical zoom lens.

Like the previous PTX Model 1, Model 1L can be controlled using RS-422 VISCA devices as well as DMX hardware and software. It includes connections for cameras that can be controlled using RS-422, RS-232, LANC and Panasonic REMOTE (2-wire) communications.

RUSHDOLLY puts cameras in motion

The “tiny but mighty” RUSHDOLLY supports cameras of all kinds, including those on PTX PanTilt heads and PTZ standalone models. It is fully integrated with RUSHWORKS CTRL+R Camera, Dolly and Switcher Control software – and with RUSHWORKS’ VDESK/REMO Integrated PTX/PTZ Production Systems.

RUSHWORKS will also be showing attendees how one integrated system can turn one person into the producer, writer, director, technical director and talent of a news program or entertainment show. VNEWS is the Company’s turnkey production system “in a box” that includes all the hardware and software necessary. It includes up to 4 x PTZ cameras, prompters, lights, microphones, computer and rundown software with Picture-in-Picture (PiP), double-box, Chroma-key, recording and streaming. Add an optional RUSHDOLLY - equally at home on the floor or suspended from the ceiling, creeping or strolling - for enhanced studio production value. VNEWS is perfect for K-12, Higher Ed, Broadcasters and Internet TV Stations.

VDEPO Video Deposition Recording System

Answering the need of a very specific market, RUSHWORKS brings VDEPO to meet the needs of those specializing in the production of on-location video depositions and courtroom support. Lightweight and small, it’s optimized for quick setup and noiseless touch-screen operation. It has four inputs, supports Picture-in-Picture (PiP), a graphic and video File Browser with search and playback, and ISO recording of all inputs. New features include cropping, highlighting and streaming.

Tried and True – Production and Playout Systems

Not to be forgotten, RUSHWORKS flagship production and playouts systems will also be at show. VDESK is an integrated multi-camera PTZ & PTX production system that includes switcher, effects, transitions and Chroma key, with local encoding and streaming functions.

The Company’s A-LISTBROADCAST Automation System, found in many of the world’s most recognized television facilities, provides all the features needed for 24/7 automation and supports SD and HD on up to FOUR independent channels. The OTT-only configuration, the A-LIST Streamster, will also be featured in the booth.

Founded in 2001, RUSHWORKS provides low-cost, high-performance television production, automation and video streaming solutions. These scalable and extensible solutions integrate networked video and graphics servers and encoders with "powerfully simple" automation software for Houses of Worship, Broadcast, Cable, PEG channels, Meetings, Events and Digital Signage. The company also designs and installs turnkey integrated media solutions for city government channels, including automation systems, encoders, audio support systems, large screen monitors, video presenter solutions, and other meeting room AV support. For further information: http://www.rushworks.tv

