RUSHWORKS Chooses Medialooks SDK to Build Foundation for Success

Technology provider uses Medialooks SDK as performance engine for latest solution

Flower Mound, TX – July 25, 2019 -RUSHWORKS, provider of cool technology for production, playback and streaming since 2001, continues to expand its suite of applications using the Medialooks Software Development Kit (SDK) as the performance engine. Medialooks, a source for quick, easy and dependable software development tools, provides the infrastructure upon which RUSHWORKS builds software applications for nearly all the Company’s solutions, including the soon-to-be-released VNEWS production system.

“Without a solid foundation you can’t build a reliable structure” says Rush Beesley, RUSHWORKS president. “The Medialooks SDK empowers us to customize solutions to fit our different market segments and we’ve been pleased and satisfied by the level of technical expertise and support we’ve received. They are not only progressive and innovative with their thinking, they are also keenly engaged with every aspect of our application development as it relates to their SDK. It’s a relationship where we’re evolving together, pushing the technology envelope ever further to accomplish our mutual goals.”

The RUSHWORKS products roster is diverse and impressive, reflecting the dynamic marriage between the applications and the SDK upon which they are built. Solutions include the company’s flagship production systems, VDESK, REMO, Ctrl+R and VDEPO, as well as the A-LIST Streamster, a very cost-effective IP-only automation engine that’s great for those wanting to create and manage Internet TV Channels. “The Streamster empowers anyone to deliver a 24/7/365 automated streaming channel globally,” says Beesley. “And gets it done for under $4,000. We are in pre-release testing of VNEWS, designed for operation by just one person with integrated robotics. It is also built upon the Medialooks foundation.”

All the RUSHWORKS products using the Medialooks SDK support real-time streaming, with defaults for YouTube Live, Facebook Live, Vimeo LiveStream and more. They can also output to popular conferencing systems like Skype, Zoom and others. “And they all support NDI connections and point-to-point video delivery, which rounds out the communications infrastructure very nicely,” Beesley adds.

Founded in 2001, RUSHWORKS provides low-cost, high-performance television production, automation and video streaming solutions. These scalable and extensible solutions integrate networked video and graphics servers and encoders with "powerfully simple" automation software for Houses of Worship, Broadcast, Cable, PEG channels, Meetings, Events and Digital Signage. The company also designs and installs turnkey integrated media solutions for city government channels, including automation systems, encoders, audio support systems, large screen monitors, video presenter solutions, and other meeting room AV support. For further information: http://www.rushworks.tv

Medialooks, established in 2005, serves as a partner to global companies seeking fast, quality software development tools to transform ideas to reality, and to organizations requiring low-latency video transport over the public Internet for remote production. Medialooks has provided services to a wide range of markets, including broadcast, entertainment, sports, media serving, medical, surveillance, education, house of worship, and more.

For further information: www.medialooks.com

