RTW TEAMS UP WITH FRAUNHOFER IDMT TO DEVELOP STATE-OF-THE-ART SPEECH INTELLIGIBILITY TECHNOLOGY

AMSTERDAM, SEPTEMBER 11, 2018 – RTW, a leading vendor of visual audio meters and monitoring devices for professional broadcast, production, post production and quality control, will present its new speech intelligibility technology at IBC 2018 (Stand 8.D89). Developed in partnership with the Fraunhofer Institute for Digital Media Technology IDMT in Oldenburg and funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy (BMWi), this new measurement technology, which provides real-time analysis of speech intelligibility in film and TV dialogues, will be available for exclusive demonstrations at the RTW stand throughout the show.

Understanding speech on television can sometimes be difficult, or even impossible. There are frequently scenes in movies and TV shows that make it hard to understand what is being said. Perhaps the main character speaks unclearly, or there is traffic noise in the background of one scene, or loud music to underscore the tension in the next. RTW’s speech measurement technology aims to eliminate much of this auditory stress before it even makes it to the ears of the viewer.

RTW will be demonstrating the new technology using a real-time analysis tool that clearly displays the current level of speech intelligibility in an audio project.

“I am proud that RTW is once again the market leader in measurement technology, this time addressing the most important audio obstacle for modern broadcasters: speech intelligibility,” says Andreas Tweitmann, CEO of RTW. “Demonstrating our latest speech measurement technology at IBC is an important landmark for RTW, and we look forward to implementing it into future audio tools.”

About Fraunhofer IDMT, Hearing, Speech and Audio Technology in Oldenburg

Established in 2008 under the direction of Dr. Birger Kollmeier and Dr. Jens-E. Appell, Fraunhofer IDMT, Hearing, Speech and Audio Technology in Oldenburg carries out applied research and development on behalf of industrial companies and public institutions in the fields of telecommunications, multimedia, healthcare services, smart homes and cities, automotive, civil security and industrial production. The branch has many scientific co-operations with the hearing research facilities in Oldenburg and is also a partner in the cluster of excellence known as Hearing4all.

About RTW

RTW, based in Cologne (Germany), has more than 50 years of experience designing, producing and marketing advanced recording-studio equipment, leading and innovating the market for high quality audio metering and monitoring tools. RTW operates a worldwide distribution and service network. For more information on RTW, visit www.rtw.com, www.facebook.com/rtw.de or call +49 221 709130.