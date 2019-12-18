RTI's New 16-Channel CP-16i Cool Power Audio Amplifier is Now Shipping

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — Dec. 17, 2019 — RTI, global leader in control and automation, today announced that the company's new CP-16i Cool Power® audio amplifier is now available. Offering 16 channels, the unit combines audiophile-grade quality with protection and convenience features to extend the reach of any audio distribution system.

"The CP-16i is designed for discerning listeners who demand the highest quality audio in every room," said Brett Stokke, director of marketing, RTI. "The amp is the perfect complement to audio distribution systems such as our AD-16x Audio Matrix, and it fits into 1RU, which dealers will appreciate when they have bigger jobs and rack space is at a premium."

Featuring Cool Power technology for superb sonic performance, the CP-16i delivers 100 Watts of true audiophile-grade sound per channel, with bridgeable audio outputs allowing power to be increased to 200W per channel. The unit also includes thermal overload and overcurrent monitoring, while Class-D amplification ensures efficient heat dissipation and low power consumption.

More information about RTI is available at www.rticorp.com.

# # #

About RTI

RTI delivers the connected world to users' fingertips via advanced control and automation systems for smart homes and businesses. Guided by a passion for delivering the ultimate user experience, the company's award-winning solutions bring entertainment, environment, and security into harmony with a powerful ecosystem that is easy enough for anyone to use. The RTI portfolio offers beautifully designed remote controls, touchpanels, apps, processors and A/V distribution, all backed by the company's renowned Integration Designer® programming software, enabling integrators to deliver complete custom control for their clients.

The RTI family of innovative control solutions includes Pro Control. Affordable and easy to program, this line of remote controls, processors, and ProPanel® app are engineered with RTI's advanced capabilities and bring unprecedented value to professionally installed electronic systems. Together, RTI and Pro Control are setting the standard for fully customizable control and automation solutions for every application.

More information is available at www.rticorp.com and www.procontrol.com.

All trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

PR Link: www.ingearpr.com/RTI/191217RTI.docx

Link to Photos: www.ingearpr.com/RTI/RTI_CP-16i.jpg

Image Caption: RTI expands audio distribution family with the release of the new CP-16i Cool Power audio amplifier offering 16 channels and audiophile-grade quality.

Follow RTI:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RTICorp

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/rticorp

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/rti-corp/