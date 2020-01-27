RTI Two-Way Driver Now Available for Revox Multiuser System

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — Jan. 23, 2020 — RTI, a global leader in control and automation, today announced the availability of a new two-way driver for the Revox Multiuser System. With the driver, dealers are now able to meet the demand for intuitive operation of the high-end multiroom audio solution via RTI's lineup of sleek handheld remotes, advanced touchpanel controllers, and the RTiPanel app for mobile devices.

The Revox Multiuser System provides users with access to innumerable internet radio and streaming services, and allows them to incorporate music servers, CD players, and even televisions as sources. Unlike conventional multiroom audio solutions, the system is built on a user-centric operating concept. Users simply select themselves by name and the system — already knowing their favorites — starts to immediately play their music at a defined volume level. The experience continues throughout the home — fully synchronized and in true studio sound quality — as they confirm their name from room to room. The Revox Multiuser System is frequently being used in private homes as well as in hotels worldwide.

"Many Revox dealers and their customers have been requesting a sleek, modern remote for control over our Multiuser System," said Jürgen Imandt, Marketing Manager of the Revox Group. "RTI offers the perfect solution. Its remote controls offer the eye-catching design users crave, and the tight integration with the Multiuser System allows any change in the system to be automatically applied to the other RTI controllers in the home. The result is a simply amazing control experience."

By incorporating RTI handheld remotes into the Multiuser System, users can browse their favorites and adjust the audio source on a completely customizable touchscreen, while enjoying the convenience of soft-touch buttons for access to commonly used functions, such as volume control. The controllers' integrated grip sensors keep the devices awake during use, while an accelerometer provides instant-on activation.

"Revox's solutions are known for their excellent sound quality and timeless designs," said Paul Key, Director of Integration, RTI. "We are proud to offer an intuitive control experience for this innovative approach to multiroom audio."

More information about RTI is available at www.rticorp.com.

# # #

About RTI

RTI delivers the connected world to users' fingertips via advanced control and automation systems for smart homes and businesses. Guided by a passion for delivering the ultimate user experience, the company's award-winning solutions bring entertainment, environment, and security into harmony with a powerful ecosystem that is easy enough for anyone to use. The RTI portfolio offers beautifully designed remote controls, touchpanels, apps, processors and A/V distribution, all backed by the company's renowned Integration Designer® programming software, enabling integrators to deliver complete custom control for their clients.

The RTI family of innovative control solutions includes Pro Control. Affordable and easy to program, this line of remote controls, processors, and ProPanel® app are engineered with RTI's advanced capabilities and bring unprecedented value to professionally installed electronic systems. Together, RTI and Pro Control are setting the standard for fully customizable control and automation solutions for every application.

More information is available at www.rticorp.com and www.procontrol.com.

All trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

PR Link: www.ingearpr.com/RTI/200123RTI.docx

Link to Photos: www.ingearpr.com/RTI/RTI_Revox_Integration.png

Image Caption: RTI two-way driver offers complete control of the Revox multiroom audio multiuser system via remotes, touchpanels, and the RTiPanel app.

Follow RTI:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RTICorp

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/rticorp

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/rti-corp/