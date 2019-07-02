RTI Now Shipping Flagship T4x Handheld Remote Control

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — July 1, 2019 — RTI, a leading control and automation manufacturer, today announced that its flagship T4x handheld remote control is now shipping. Perfectly suited for any contemporary environment, the controller's sleek, sophisticated design offers superb ergonomics, a high-resolution 4-inch capacitive touchscreen, and fully programmable soft-touch buttons. Setting the standard for wireless control, the device is packed with advanced features including grip sensors, Wi-Fi, dual RF, and more.

The second generation of RTI's T4 remote control platform, the T4x features a smaller form factor than its predecessor. Completely customizable, the device's vivid 4-inch touchscreen provides convenient swiping through pages and lists, while its 20 fully programmable soft-touch buttons deliver quick access to commonly used functions. The controller's integrated grip sensors keep the device awake during use, while an accelerometer provides instant-on activation.

The T4x features integrated 802.11b/g/n wireless Ethernet to enable viewing of MJPEG video, wireless program updates, enhanced two-way control, and more. The device offers RTI's dual RF platform to support both 433-MHz RF for one-way control and 2.4-GHz ZigBee® for bi-directional communication with RTI processors and supported third-party electronics like music servers, lighting, and HVAC systems.

"With its modern look and feel, the T4x is the perfect addition to today's smart homes and offices," said Ed McConaghay, CEO of RTI. "But the controller offers much more than an eye-catching design. Its advanced features and multiple wireless options allow integrators to provide the utmost control experience for their customers."

More information about RTI is available at www.rticorp.com.

About RTI

RTI delivers the connected world to users' fingertips via advanced control and automation systems for smart homes and businesses. Guided by a passion for delivering the ultimate user experience, the company's award-winning solutions bring entertainment, environment, and security into harmony with a powerful ecosystem that is easy enough for anyone to use. The RTI portfolio offers beautifully designed remote controls, touchpanels, apps, processors and A/V distribution, all backed by the company's renowned Integration Designer® programming software, enabling integrators to deliver complete custom control for their clients.

The RTI family of innovative control solutions includes Pro Control. Affordable and easy to program, this line of remote controls, processors, and ProPanel® app are engineered with RTI's advanced capabilities and bring unprecedented value to professionally installed electronic systems. Together, RTI and Pro Control are setting the standard for fully customizable control and automation solutions for every application.

More information is available at www.rticorp.com and www.procontrol.com.

