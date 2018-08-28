RTI and Pulse-Eight Announce Strategic Partnership

Companies Bringing Exclusive Line of AV Solutions Built With the Latest Video Distribution Technology to the Americas

SHAKOPEE, Minn. and POOLE, England — Aug. 28, 2018 —RTI, a leading control and automation manufacturer for residential and commercial settings, and Pulse-Eight, an award-winning developer of AV control and distribution systems based in the U.K., today announced they have entered a strategic relationship. This new partnership brings the power of Pulse-Eight’s class leading video distribution technology solutions to the Americas under the RTI brand.

Included in the lineup of video distribution products are the VHD-Ux 8x10 Matrix Switch and VHT-Ux Extender Set, which utilize the latest Class C+DSC HDBaseT technology to deliver Ultra HD 4K HDR with 4:4:4 chroma sampling over a single category cable. The result is a visually lossless video image with incredible color depth and contrast. This is all possible over distances up to 328 feet with no latency. Other solutions include 4x4 and 8x10 HDBaseT matrix switches, HDBaseT extenders (including 4K/60 HDR), and an HDMI 18Gbps 4K downscaler with audio de-embed.

“Pulse-Eight’s products are unmatched in their performance and price point,” said Ed McConaghay, CEO of RTI. “We’re delighted to be working with Pulse-Eight to bring the next generation of video distribution technology to our customers in North and South America.”

With an RTI matrix powered by Pulse-Eight, integrators can benefit from seamless integration inside the RTI control platform, including fault detection and self-discovery capabilities. In addition, by utilizing the RTiQ cloud-based remote management solution and Pulse-Eight’s built-in monitoring tools, integrators can intelligently monitor their clients’ systems and receive real-time alerts via email and text messages when a problem occurs. They can then remotely trigger custom actions and reset devices. The result is a better experience for their customers, with system downtime and costs dramatically reduced by eliminating the need for service calls.

“Integrating our technology into RTI’s product portfolio across America was a logical next step for us,” said Martin Ellis, Managing Director of Pulse-Eight. “Now, when integrators look for a video distribution solution that perfectly pairs with advanced control, they don’t have to waste time shopping around. By combining our systems into a single ecosystem, we allow integrators to specify the trusted platform that will provide an excellent end-user experience time and time again.”

The new lineup of video distribution products will debut at CEDIA Expo 2018, booth 2627, and will be shipping immediately following the show.

About Pulse-Eight

Since 2010 Pulse-Eight has been innovating class leading video distribution and control solutions. Our industry standard CEC control interface enables system integrators and end users to enjoy trivial setup and seamless usage of their devices without switching between different remotes or devices and is enjoyed by millions of users worldwide in a variety of hardware platforms.

More information is available at www.pulse-eight.com.

About RTI

With a 25-year heritage of innovation, RTI delivers the connected world to users’ fingertips via advanced control and automation systems for residential and commercial applications. The company’s award-winning solutions let users take complete control over their home or business with ease, bringing together entertainment, distributed A/V, lighting, climate, security, and more into one simple user interface. For dealers, RTI’s systems are backed by the company's renowned Integration Designer programming software, which allows them to deliver a completely customized control experience and powerful third-party integration.

Guided by a passion for redefining the limits of engineering, the RTI portfolio of powerful, yet affordable, central processors, A/V distribution products, Apple and Android apps, in-wall touchpanels, and beautiful handheld remotes deliver smart and reliable control in elegant form factors. Part of the RTI family of innovative control solutions, the Pro Control line of easy-to-program handheld remote controls, control processors, and ProPanel app are engineered with RTI's advanced capabilities built-in and bring unprecedented value to professionally installed electronic systems. Together, RTI and Pro Control are setting the standard for enhanced, fully customizable control and automation solutions for every application.

More information is available at www.rticorp.com and www.procontrol.com.

