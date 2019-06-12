RTI Adds Manufacturer Representatives to Build on Growth in Commercial Market

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — June 11, 2019 — RTI, a leading control and automation manufacturer, today announced that it has appointed two commercial manufacturer representatives in the Central and Eastern regions of the United States. Bormann Marketing, headquartered in Hopkins, Minnesota, will serve the central U.S. and has satellite offices in Austin, Texas; Chicago; Dallas; and St. Louis. Online Marketing is located in Wadsworth, Ohio, and will serve the Eastern region of the U.S. Both firms offer extensive experience and top-notch dealer support that will enable the expansion of the commercial dealer base for RTI.

Bormann Marketing has been a professional manufacturer's representative for the commercial AV industry since 1990. The company specializes in brands that allow for complete system integration packages and provides training and continued support from design through implementation. Bormann will act as an extension of RTI's sales and marketing teams across 13 states — Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota, Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas.

Online Marketing opened its doors in 1989 and since that time its sales strategy has been to be the most important resource for its dealers, becoming one of the most successful rep firms in the industry. Online Marketing will serve the Eastern region, including Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Indiana, Kentucky, and Michigan.

"We've selected these firms because of their proven knowledge of the commercial market. These partnerships are the next logical step as we continue to grow this segment of our business," said Ed McConaghay, CEO of RTI. "We're thrilled that they share our excitement for the potential of RTI solutions in the commercial space and are proud to be included in their line cards."

"We're very excited about our relationship with RTI, one of the leaders in the control and video distribution business," said Jon Bormann, president of Bormann Marketing. "As a rep firm that offers and supports some of the top brands in the AV industry, RTI makes a great addition to our portfolio by tying all systems together into a complete solution. And the company keeps on innovating; a steady stream of new industry-leading products allows us to demonstrate and design top-notch systems for all our integrators."

About RTI

RTI delivers the connected world to users' fingertips via advanced control and automation systems for smart homes and businesses. Guided by a passion for delivering the ultimate user experience, the company's award-winning solutions bring entertainment, environment, and security into harmony with a powerful ecosystem that is easy enough for anyone to use. The RTI portfolio offers beautifully designed remote controls, touchpanels, apps, processors, and A/V distribution, all backed by the company's renowned Integration Designer® programming software, enabling integrators to deliver complete custom control for their clients.

The RTI family of innovative control solutions includes Pro Control. Affordable and easy to program, this line of remote controls, processors, and ProPanel® app are engineered with RTI's advanced capabilities and bring unprecedented value to professionally installed electronic systems. Together, RTI and Pro Control are setting the standard for fully customizable control and automation solutions for every application.

More information is available at www.rticorp.com and www.procontrol.com.

