Roland Delivers a Path to Full 4K Capabilities with V-600UHD Multi-Format Video Switcher

— The V-600UHD lets users upgrade their events to 4K HDR one input at a time —

Los Angeles, CA — Roland Professional A/V is introducing the V-600UHD Multi-Format Video Switcher, delivering the full capabilities of 4K image quality in a switcher that lets end users transition to 4K workflows as demand and budget allow. By incorporating Roland’s Ultra Scaler technology, scaling and format conversion is provided on each of the V-600UHD’s inputs, allowing simultaneous use of full HD and high-pixel-density 4K sources, while also offering simultaneous output of 4K and 1080p resolutions.

The V-600UHD employs High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology to preserve the details in the darkest areas and brightest areas of an image for a superior event look. For IMAG, HDR technology makes it easier to achieve eye-pleasing, well balanced stage lighting without over saturating imaging than with Standard Dynamic Range (SDR). Through its full 60Hz frame rate support, the V-600UHD delivers a smooth, crisp video image without the blur that appears with fast motion when only using 30Hz refresh rate. The V-600UHD supports BT.2020, the highest-specification Wide Color Gamut (WCG), as well as the RGB and BT.709 standards in order to display the widest range of visible colors for a higher level of realism and improved color accuracy, especially for red and yellow color ranges.

Internal 10bit Color Depth processing without the necessity of chroma upsampling (4:4:4) reduces color banding and sharpens high-detail-source content from computers, making it easy to read small font text and other fine details, even when drastically scaled and magnified. While all 4K content is 2160 pixels in height, DCI, or “Cinema 4K,” is 4096 pixels wide, which is 256 pixels wider than UHD. The V-600UHD’s support for DCI Cinema 4K Resolution fulfills the needs of almost any ambitious event designer.

The V-600UHD’s four HDMI 2.0 and two 12G-SDI inputs are the perfect complement for live event production that relies on multiple computer and video playback sources with IMAG camera support. Each input independently supports input and scaling of Full HD, UHD 4K, DCI 4K and PC resolutions from UXGA to DCI 4K with no need for external converters. The configurable multi-view monitor lets users view all sources, Program and Preview on a single HD screen for easy compatibility with just about any HDMI monitor. Outputs also each support downscaling to Full HD for feeding streaming encoders or other destinations with HD displays. The V-600UHD also has incredibly high-quality “dot-by-dot” output scaling that allows users to connect the output directly to an LED display controller at the exact pixel dimensions required, negating the expense and added latency of a dedicated scaling processor.

The V-600UHD can increase production value without increasing camera count. When creative vision requires a wide shot of the stage, medium shots of speaking panels and closeups of featured speakers, the V-600UHD’s built-in Region Of Interest (ROI) function allows users to position a single 4K camera pointed at the stage and then apply the V-600UHD input sharing and scaling functions to crop out up to eight “cameras shots” for assignment to the V-600UHD’s switcher cross points. The V-600UHD also supports two Picture in Picture windows (PnP). By means of fully customizable aspect ratios, sizing and input source scaling, content can be placed anywhere desired on screen, achieving effects typically possible only with dedicated screen processors.

Audio management is at the heart of the V-600UHD, with high quality 24bit 48kHz audio processing. Using the V-600UHD’s audio follows video functionality, audio can be de-embedded from the currently selected source and sent to an external sound mixer. Program audio from the same audio mixer can also be embedded to one or all video outputs to feed with program video to a streaming encoder, a recorder, an overflow room or other destinations.

The Roland V-600UHD Multi-Format Video Switcher will be available Q2 2019.

To learn more, please visit http://proav.roland.com/.