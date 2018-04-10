MIX technology brings true Rosco color inside a cutting-edge, portable and durable LED fixture

Stamford, CT – April 9, 2018 – Rosco, a leading manufacturer of lighting solutions for the entertainment industry, today announced the launch of MIX at NAB 2018 (booth #C7915). The color LED lighting innovation is the result of Rosco’s recent acquisition of LED lighting specialist DMG Lumière, combining true Rosco color inside a cutting-edge, portable and durable LED fixture.

Available in the SL1 and MINI fixture formats, MIX features three different functionality modes:

· The white mode offers a wide range of tunable white light from daylight to tungsten, along with precise green/magenta correction.

· The color mode enables users to adjust color hue, saturation—with the ability to desaturate colors to either daylight or tungsten—and intensity, including a fine dimming curve.

· The gel mode allows users to select a Rosco gel from a vast gel library and even modify the gel’s hue, saturation, and green/magenta shift as needed.

Also making its debut at NAB, the myMIX app allows users to mix, save, and share colors. Users can capture a color within a mobile phone photo, save the color and push it wirelessly to the MIX fixture. The app controls MIX fixtures wirelessly and contains all of the onboard control features, along with the ability to name and save colors within project folders, and share colors instantly with colleagues.

“With MIX technology we’ve combined Rosco’s 108 years of color and lighting heritage with DMG Lumière’s LED expertise to introduce color into our specialized range of LED lighting,” said Nils de Montgrand, Vice President of DMG Lumière by Rosco. “This customer-driven innovation will enable our customers to better bring their creative visions to life. We look forward to continuing to develop the advantages that our LED technology can bring to lighting film and television sets.”

MIX was designed by technicians to improve on-set workflow, with a simple user interface devoid of complicated menus, and with collaborative features within the myMIX app. A unique set of six LED chips enables users to achieve a wider range of colors. MIX can be controlled onboard or wirelessly through LAN, wired or wireless DMX, WiFi, and Bluetooth technology.

Mix builds on DMG Lumière’s expertise in LED lighting panels, which have been used to light award-winning films and TV shows including Game of Thrones, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, and Jackie.

MINI MIX measures 585mm x 205mm x 37mm / 23" x 8" x 1.4" and weighs 2.56kg / 5.6lb; maximum power draw is 100W; it includes 288 LEDs (48 x 6); with a CRI average > 95 / TLCI average > 90.

SL1 MIX measures 1118mm x 205mm x 37mm / 44" x 8" x 1.4" and weighs 4.18kg / 9.2lb; maximum power draw is 200W; it includes 576 LEDs (96 x 6); with a CRI average > 95 / TLCI average > 90.

Founded in 1910, Rosco is a leader in products for the architecture, entertainment, film & television, and photography industries. Best known for lighting filters, the company offers product lines in more than a dozen categories, including LED fixtures, dichroic glass filters, lighting effects equipment, fog and haze machines, flooring, green & blue screen paint and backdrops for film, television and broadcast. Rosco has been recognized with four Academy Awards® for the development of innovative products and systems for the production of feature films. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, Rosco maintains fully staffed businesses in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Spain and the United Kingdom. For more information about Rosco, visit http://www.rosco.com

