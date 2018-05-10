Riedel Names Kevin Broce to Head U.S. West Coast Business Development Effort

BURBANK, Calif. — May 10, 2018 — Signaling its continued momentum in the North American marketplace, Riedel Communications today announced the appointment of Kevin Broce to spearhead business development for the company’s U.S. West Coast operation. Broce brings over a decade of experience in live event production and audio technologies to his new role. He will report to Joyce Bente, President and CEO of Riedel North America.

Bente commented, “Kevin is an ideal choice to head up our rapidly growing business development effort in the West. Live events are an important target for Riedel solutions, and he knows that market inside and out after having held technical, operations, and management roles for high-profile live event producers. With his keen understanding of these customers’ technical and business requirements, Kevin is an outstanding addition to our U.S. team.”

Broce joins Riedel from Meyer Sound, where he served as business development coordinator in charge of uncovering and coordinating sales opportunities across the U.S. and Canada. He also held audio department management roles for Third Eye Sound Company and SoCal Productions, where he managed audio, wireless, and communications equipment for a broad range of live events as well as broadcast and studio productions. Prior to that, he served as audio department manager for Centerstaging, where he supervised and scheduled day-to-day operation of 10 live music rehearsal studios. Broce holds a bachelor’s degree in music industry and technology, with a focus on recording arts, from California State University at Chico.

Further information about Riedel and the company’s products is available at www.riedel.net.

# # #

About Riedel Communications North America

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, live event sports, theater, and security applications. The company’s flagship Artist digital matrix intercoms and MediorNet signal distribution, routing, and processing systems scale easily for events of any size. Riedel is locally headquartere Burbank, California, with its global headquarters in Wuppertal, Germany. The company now employs more than 500 people at 19 locations.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc:www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/180510Riedel.docx

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel_Kevin-Broce-Headshot.jpg

Photo Caption: Riedel has hired Kevin Broce to head U.S. West Coast business development effort.