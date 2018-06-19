Registration for SMPTE 2018 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition Now Open

Shift to Larger Downtown LA Venue Allows for Extended Conference Program and Expanded Exhibition Space

LOS ANGELES and WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — June 19, 2018 — SMPTE, the organization whose standards work has supported a century of advances in entertainment technology and whose membership spans the globe, has opened registration for the SMPTE 2018 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition (SMPTE 2018) Oct. 23-25. SMPTE 2018 will be held at a new venue: the Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites in downtown Los Angeles.

Registration is also open for the SMPTE 2018 Symposium, an all-day session that will precede the technical conference and exhibition on Oct. 22. This year’s Symposium is titled “Driving the Entertainment Revolution: Autonomous Cars, Machine Intelligence, & Mixed Reality.” Early-bird rates for both SMPTE events are available now through Aug. 4; hotel group rates are available through Sept. 28, or until sold out.

“With our shift to a more expansive downtown location, we’re able to offer more of what makes our annual conference unique and valuable,” said SMPTE Executive Director Barbara Lange. “From start to finish, day and night, SMPTE 2018 will offer numerous learning occasions and provide attendees with more opportunities to explore technology exhibits, to network with other industry professionals at events, and to sit down with colleagues for food, drink, enlightenment, and entertainment.”

The SMPTE Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition is the world’s premier forum for the exploration of media and entertainment technology. Registration for SMPTE 2018 will include the keynote presentation, access to the exhibition hall and all conference sessions, lunch each day of attendance (a new addition!), and evening events including the popular Oktoberfest Reception (Tuesday) and Trick or Treat Spooktacular (Wednesday). SMPTE 2018 will conclude with Thursday’s SMPTE Annual Awards Gala, available at an additional charge.

Two SMPTE Fellows co-chair the SMPTE 2018 technical conference program committee: Thomas Edwards, vice president, engineering and development at Fox, and SMPTE Education Director Sara J. Kudrle, product marketing manager for playout at Imagine Communications.

Technical conference sessions will address topics such as ultra-high definition (UHD); wide color gamut (WCG) and high-dynamic-range (HDR) management; workflow management; cloud and virtualized media processing; content management and storage, restoration, and preservation; over-the-top (OTT) media distribution; quality and monitoring of images and sound; new compression techniques and implementations; advances in display technologies; machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) technology; IP-based media transport and workflow; and fostering greater inclusivity in science, technology, engineering, and math.

During SMPTE 2018 all lunches will be included with the conference registration, and the extended lunch breaks will provide attendees with ample time to explore the expanded exhibit hall. Afternoon coffee breaks and evening receptions will offer further opportunities to discuss the media and entertainment business and the products and technologies driving it forward.

Michael Zink, vice president of technology at Warner Bros., will chair the daylong SMPTE 2018 Symposium, which will not only focus on the state of emerging technologies related to the media and entertainment industry, but also explore potential applications and exciting content opportunities afforded by these new technologies.

Monday, Oct. 22

The SMPTE 2018 Symposium will take place throughout the day.

SMPTE and Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) Women in Post will present the annual Women in Technology Luncheon. Tickets are available for purchase separately or as an add-on to conference registration.

Lunch will be provided for Symposium attendees who do not attend the Women in Technology Luncheon.

Tuesday, Oct. 23

The first day of the SMPTE 2018 technical conference will feature three concurrent sessions, as well as the opening keynote.

The exhibition hall will open at noon.

The Fellows Luncheon, open exclusively to SMPTE Fellows and Life Fellows, will honor the industry leaders newly elevated to Fellow status. SMPTE Fellows who wish to attend must select tickets with their conference registration.

Lunch will be provided to SMPTE 2018 registrants who are not attending the Fellows Luncheon.

The Oktoberfest Reception in the Centennial Exhibit Hall will be open to all attendees, and a separate ticket is not required.

Wednesday, Oct. 24

The 4K Run 4Charity Fun Run — a smaller-scale version of the race traditionally held at the NAB and IBC shows — will be held in the morning, with the benefactor being Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media. Further details are forthcoming.

Day two of the SMPTE 2018 technical conference sessions will include three concurrent sessions.

The exhibition hall will open at 10 a.m.

Lunch will be provided to those registered for the technical conference.

The SMPTE Annual General Membership Meeting will be held at a time to be announced later and will be open to all conference attendees. A separate ticket is not required.

The Trick or Treat Spooktacular will take place in the evening. No additional ticket is required.

Thursday, Oct. 25

The final day of SMPTE 2018 technical conference sessions will extend the entire day.

The exhibition hall will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lunch will be provided to those attending the technical conference.

The SMPTE 2018 Annual Awards Gala will welcome ticketed guests on the red carpet and treat them to a reception and dinner honoring industry leaders. Tickets are available for purchase separately or as an add-on to conference registration.

Tickets for many SMPTE 2018 events are limited, and early registration is encouraged. Early-bird registration pricing is available now through Aug. 4. Attendees also can save by taking advantage of the SMPTE group room rate at the Westin Bonaventure, where a limited block of reduced-rate rooms will be available through Sept. 28, or while rooms remain available.

In addition to registering, prospective exhibitors may still secure prime exhibit space now, and sponsorship opportunities are also available. Further information about SMPTE 2018 and the SMPTE 2018 Symposium is available at smpte2018.org. Additional information about SMPTE is available at smpte.org.

About SMPTE

For more than a century, the people of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers, or SMPTE (pronounced “simp-tee”), have sorted out the details of many significant advances in media and entertainment technology, from the introduction of “talkies” and color television to HD and UHD (4K, 8K) TV. Since its founding in 1916, SMPTE has received an Oscar and multiple Emmy Awards for its work in advancing moving-imagery engineering across the industry. SMPTE has developed thousands of standards, recommended practices, and engineering guidelines, more than 800 of which are currently in force today. SMPTE Time Code™ and the ubiquitous SMPTE Color Bars™ are just two examples of SMPTE’s notable work. Now in its second century, SMPTE is shaping the next generation of standards and providing education for the industry to ensure interoperability as the industry evolves further into IT- and IP-based workflows.

SMPTE is a global professional association of technologists and creatives who drive the quality and evolution of motion imaging. Its membership today includes more than 7,000 members: motion-imaging executives, creatives, technologists, researchers, and students who volunteer their time and expertise to SMPTE’s standards development and educational initiatives. A partnership with the Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) connects SMPTE and its membership with the businesses and individuals who support the creation and finishing of media content. Information on joining SMPTE is available at .

