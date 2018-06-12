redchillies.vfx Invests in EditShare Scale-Out Storage and MAM Infrastructure

Basingstoke, UK — June 12, 2018 - EditShare a technology leader in intelligent scale-out storage, AQC and media management solutions, announced today that the international post-production division of Red Chillies Entertainment, redchillies.vfx, has selected the EditShare EFS scale-out storage platform as the base infrastructure for all future projects including its upcoming project titled “ZERO”, starring the world-renowned actor Shah Rukh Khan. “ZERO” is a first-of-its-kind visual effects-based movie. To manage the complexities around the advanced visual effects’ scenes, redchillies.vfx will rely on EditShare Flow media asset management (MAM). Fully integrated with the EFS scale-out storage nodes, Flow provides key ingest, transcode, search and retrieve functions. Flow also provides key automation capabilities, allowing redchilies.vfx to minimize redundant tasks while automating more complicated transactions. “It is important for Red Chillies to be supported with best-of-breed solutions that can manage the challenges of our visual effects-heavy productions,” comments Keitan Yadav, COO of redchillies.vfx. “EditShare was the only vendor to demonstrate support for 66 streams within a single node. This level of performance combined with the ability to easily scale the system and manage the assets in collaboration was key in the decision to make this investment.”

redchillies.vfx was set up in 2006 by Shah Rukh Khan, Keitan Yadav & Haresh Hingorani with an aim to provide a full-fledged post-production service to the fraternity along with international VFX services. EditShare will effectively connect rechillies.vfx and NLE systems via the EFS scale-out storage platform. “EditShare supports industry-standard applications from Adobe, Autodesk, Avid, Blackmagic Design and more,” comments Peter Lambert, APAC sales director, EditShare. “For redchillies.vfx, this means centralizing assets and providing tools to collaborate on building VFX scenes with the capability to play back complex VFX scenes in real time.” For the proof of concept, EditShare supported real-time playback of 24 layers across four machines simultaneously.

Lambert concludes, “EditShare’s presence across the Indian market has grown considerably over the past 24 months. This can be attributed to the investments we have made in sales and support teams in India in addition to a full suite of offerings that work just as well with industry-standard solutions as it does across its own product line, supporting the modern productions that are producing some of the world’s biggest blockbusters.” The workflow implemented at redchillies.vfx along with EditShare’s new automated quality assurance system, QSCAN, can be seen at the upcoming Broadcast Asia exhibition in Singapore from June 26-28 at EditShare stand 6J4-04.

