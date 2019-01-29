Red Giant Universe 3.0 is Here

Portland, OR - January 29, 2019 - today announced , a major update to its video effects and transitions plugins for motion graphics artists and editors. With this update, users can enjoy an enhanced user experience thanks to the brand new Universe Dashboard, a dockable control board for Adobe® Premiere Pro® and Adobe® After Effects® that makes it simple to add effects and presets. Five new, customizable text generation effects give users even more ways to add a unique flair or specific look to their work. features over 75 tools supported across 8 host-applications.

New Universe Dashboard Keeps Tools At the Ready

In Adobe Premiere Pro and After Effects, the dockable Universe Dashboard keeps tools at users’ fingertips, making it simple to explore and apply Universe’s entire library of effects and presets. Users can now save effects as favorites and easily find recently used effects and transitions - a top request from Universe users. A modified version of the Dashboard is also available for other applications outside of Adobe Creative Cloud, and is a convenient and easy way to explore the effects and presets in the Universe library.

Five All-New Text Generation Effects

Red Giant Universe 3.0 now includes five new customizable text effects including a multitude of presets to help users get started:

● Type Cast: Easily animate text properties like color, opacity, size, position and rotation - by the word or character. .

● Type On: Quickly create computer terminal-style type reveals. Includes tons of options for customization and randomization. .

● Screen Text: Fill your screen with scrolling code to create the look of an old-school or modern computer terminal. .

● Hacker Text: Easily create computer hacker-style scrambled text animations. Simulate encrypting or decrypting text with many options for randomization and look. .

● Text Tile: Generate multiple columns full of random data for use in motion graphics and computer terminal effects. Displayed information can be static or animated. .

Presets

In Red Giant Universe 3.0, every tool comes with presets that can be explored via the new Dashboard. In addition, there is now a “Save Preset” button for every Universe effect that lets users save presets to the Dashboard (Adobe Creative Cloud apps) or the preset browser (non-Adobe Creative Cloud apps), depending on which application is being used.

Universe 3.0 Pricing and Availability

● Full: $199 annual; $30 monthly

● Academic: $99 annual

Get Red Giant Universe 3.0

Installation is easy. Download the Universe installer from the Red Giant site () and run the installer application. Once installation completes, if you are a current Universe user, you are ready to start working. New users, simply click the “Activate…” button to launch , and sign in to authorize the machine or start a trial. You are now good to go and all set to enjoy Red Giant Universe 3.0!

To learn more about Red Giant products, please visit .

Compatibility

Universe 3.0 runs on Windows and OS X, and includes over 75 tools that run in:

● Adobe Premiere Pro

● Adobe After Effects

● Apple Final Cut Pro X

● Avid Media Composer

● DaVinci Resolve

● Apple Motion

● Magix Vegas

● Hitfilm Pro

Visit the to learn more about specific version and OS support.

The Red Pledge

Red Pledge is Red Giant commitment to customer happiness, with no purchasing hassles. Learn about the Red Pledge guarantee at .

Request a Universe 3.0 Media Review Kit

Members of the media are invited to review Red Giant Universe 3.0 as well as any individual tools or product suites from Red Giant. For more information or to request a product review kit, please contact Nick Govoni at .

About Red Giant

Red Giant is a software company made up of talented artists and technologists who collaborate to create unique tools for filmmakers, editors, VFX artists, and motion designers. Our company culture is focused on finding balance between work and life – we call it “the double bottom line” – this philosophy helps us ignore complexity in favor of building simple tools that yield giant results. Over the last decade, our products (like Magic Bullet, Trapcode, Universe and PluralEyes) have become the standard in film and broadcast post-production. With over 200,000 users, it’s nearly impossible to watch 20 minutes of TV without seeing our software in use. From our experiences as artists and filmmakers, we aspire to not only provide tools for artists, but inspiration as well. Watch our films, learn from over 200 free tutorials, or try our software at .

Press Contact

Nick Govoni

Zazil Media Group

(e) nick@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) +1 (978) 866-7354