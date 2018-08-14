Qligent Amplifies QoE Monitoring with Vision-VOD at IBC2018

MELBOURNE, Florida,August 14,2018 — Qligent, a specialist in cloud-based, enterprise-level content monitoring and analysis, will introduce Vision-VOD, a new automated, file-based solution for front-end QC and back-end quality of experience (QoE) verification ofvideo-on-demand (VOD) content. The fully virtualized application stands apart from competitive systems by taking the responsibility for last-mile content verification out of the broadcaster’s hands, and without limitation as to where and how widely it can be deployed.

The infinitely scalable software solution enables immediate verification of media files, wrappers, QoE, and content metadata, which includes automated audio level normalization, at the origination point. Following these front-end file-based QC verification tasks, Vision-VOD offers clear identification of audio, video and metadata defects from origination through delivery for networks of any scale, and without any end user operation. Furthermore, thresholds for any level can be established and continually adjusted for optimized performance, with the added power of management by exception.

Vision-VOD is available as a SaaS-based add-on within Qligent’s Vision monitoring and analysis platform. Qligent will demonstrate the new application at IBC2018 (September 14-18 RAI Amsterdam), where the company will exhibit at Stand 8.E47.

“Few companies offer both upfront file-based QC and back-end/last-mile VOD content verification, and only Qligent offers a service capable of supporting large enterprise-level deployments in a SaaS-based model,” said Ted Korte COO, Qligent. “Vision-VOD is virtualized for deployment in large-scale networks to quickly ramp up end-to-end verification of linear and/or non-linear OTT and other VoD-based networks, and without the need to install, train and staff the operation. Its most important value is removing dependency on human resources and infrastructure, while verifying the content quality and automating business-critical procedures.”

In addition to front-end QC and back-end QoE tasks, Vision-VOD offers a highly configurable, value-added analysis component supporting a wide range of media formats. Notifications can also be established with Vision-VOD to alert users if the content doesn’t pass the test. This means that broadcasters and other VOD service providers have an immediate and automated point of reference if loudness levels, presence of black, or other performance issues continued for configurable lengths of time.

“The trend analysis is of particular importance for VOD services that rely on customer loyalty for growth,” said Korte. “Vision-VOD strengthens insight into performance and consistency over specific time periods, and arms the customer with the intelligence required to address content quality problems and improve quality of experience, protecting their revenue streams.”

Vision-VOD will also be demonstrated with Qligent’s established Vision-OTT monitoring and analysis platform, with an emphasis on delivering a richer, comprehensive service for OTT networks across linear and non-linear content.

Qligent architects complete monitoring, visualization and delivery analytics solutions for broadcasters, content distributors, ad agencies, regulators and network operators. Based in Melbourne, Florida, Qligent’s software-defined approach provides an open, vendor-agnostic platform to monitor performance, integrity and compliance of multiple signals, streams and systems across enterprises of any size. Its solutions provide the same consistent quality of content and service across multiple delivery platforms simultaneously.