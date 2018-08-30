Prism Sound Enhances The SADiE User Experience With A New SADiE 6 Software Upgrade

Prism Sound has announced an upgrade to its popular SADiE 6.1 software to introduce a number of enhancements and bug fixes that make the SADiE user experience even more seamless and enjoyable.

The launch of SADiE V6.1.13 software marks another step in the evolution of this high-quality audio recording and production system that allows a choice between proprietary audio I/O and DSP processing, or standard soundcard I/O and DSP functions running on the host computer.

Available as a 64-bit version of SADiE 6 for native operation and also for the SADiE BB2 Radio Editor system and LRX2 Flexible Location Recorder, SADiE V6.1.13 delivers an update to the system’s core so that they are fully compatible with Window 10.

“The new software adds a number of advantages in terms of expanded functionality and much improved latency figures, especially when SADiE systems are running in ASIO mode,” says SADiE Product Specialist Steve Penn. “With this version, both fully featured SADiE 6 software and SADiE’s simple intuitive MTR standalone recording software can support 254 channels In and Out over ASIO. We have also ensured that Sound Suite versions of SADiE 6 can support ASIO Direct Monitoring when used with ASIO devices that have this facility, such as Prism Sound’s award-wining Titan, Lyra and Atlas audio interfaces, RME units and cards with Total mix.”

The Mastering Suite and Sound Suite versions of SADiE V6.1.13 also offer WAV Master, ASIO Direct Monitoring and native support for timecode. ASIO Direct Monitoring is available in the Sound Suite version, while native LTC support is offered in the Mastering, Post and Sound Suite versions.

Other smaller feature updates include support for playback and recording to RF64 format and 64bit support for the Cedar Retouch, Declick, Decrackle, Dethump plug-ins.

The new software is available as a free download to any existing SADiE 6 users from the Prism Sound/SADiE website. For access, please follow this link: www.sadie.com

-ends-

About Prism Sound

Founded in 1987, Prism Sound manufacture high-quality professional digital audio equipment for the International broadcast, film, music production, manufacturing and telecommunications sectors. The company's product range includes the Prism ADA-8XR precision 8-channel converter unit, which is regularly used for music and film soundtrack projects by clients such as EMI Abbey Road, BBC, Sony, Lucasfilm and Walt Disney. Prism Sound also manufactures a range of audio test and measurement products, including the de facto dScope Series III audio analyser system.

For more information: www.prismsound.com