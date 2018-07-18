PrimeTime Engineers LED Broadcast Studio Lights With Passive Cooling

DALLAS – PrimeTime Lighting Systems designs and builds LED broadcast studio lights to stand up to long-term heavy commercial use. The company has a “no compromise, no shortcut” philosophy to answer the broadcast industry’s demand for powerful high-performance LED luminaires.

PrimeTime has continued to innovate the broadcast studio lighting industry with engineering expertise and superior quality LED light fixtures:

Silent, passive cooling – PrimeTime engineers LED lights with innovative cooling. No fan, no noise, no vibration.

Superior engineering and build-quality – PrimeTime offers a full bumper-to-bumper FIVE-YEAR warranty.

Industry-leading PrimeTime customer service.

Designed and manufactured in the USA.

PrimeTime expanded the MSLED series – engineered to be more powerful than panel lights. The MSLEDs boast an incredible punch and throw for a soft light with a single, soft shadow. Utilize the fixture in a low ceiling or low grid height environment to key light, fill, side or backlight talent on chroma key or interview setting.

The manufacturer, known for high build-quality, will continue to update the website and PrimeTime Youtube page with new videos with soon to be released LED products. www.youtube.com/channel/UCFtNi-xcCjMCM93cTaAypAA

About PrimeTime Lighting Systems, Inc.

Known for innovative and superbly engineered lighting, PrimeTime Lighting Systems, Inc. (formerly KW/2 Studios) manufactures broadcast lighting systems, video conference light fixtures, and LED and fluorescent studio lighting for the broadcast industry. PrimeTime’s U.S. fabricated products illuminate broadcast and cable news sets, video conference facilities, worship sanctuaries, religious broadcasting studios, production studios, university sports studios, city council chambers and distance learning classrooms throughout the United States and some foreign countries. PrimeTime luminaires are recognized for high performance, lasting durability and quality.

