Primestream’s Renewed Vision Bolsters Success for 2019

Straight off the back of winning TVBEurope’s ‘Best of Show’ award at IBC2019, Primestream, the industry leader in Media Asset Management and workflow automation, will continue to demonstrate its software solutions that enable media organizations, broadcasters and multinational organizations to capture, produce, manage and deliver content, at global trade shows, including NAB Show New York and Broadcast India during the week of October 14, and CAPER later in the month.

Celebrating 20 years in business in 2019, Primestream started the year by unveiling a new vision for the company, including a redesigned logo and reorganization of its product portfolio. Primestream brought a fresh look not only to the company but also to its software, and combined all its technologies into a single, overarching toolset to enable flexible workflows for four key markets: enterprise, digital media, sports, and broadcast.

As Primestream continues its momentous year in business, the global leadership team invites visitors to experience award-winning, state-of-the-art solutions and workflow capabilities for themselves at the following industry events:

NAB Show New York, 16 - 17 October on stand N156

Broadcast India, 17 - 20 October on stand E509

CAPER Argentina, 30 October - 1 November on stand A-10

Primestream will be highlighting live capture that supports all major IP-based transport protocols including HTTP Live Streaming (HLS), Network Device Interface (NDI), and SMPTE-IP. Plus, Primestream has added support for bonded cellular camera packs and supports most professional cellular-based IP camera feeds built-in real-time transcoding capability

Live IP and SDI acquisition works in concert with file-based transfers from virtually any storage device or location, additionally the newly released Media I/O™ solutions options include HEVC and other compressed formats and uncompressed streams in resolutions up to 4K HDR and VR/360.

A key new capability this year is extending metadata sources to include Artificial Intelligence engines from all the major providers, including Microsoft, AWS, Google, and IBM, and adding new AI viewing capabilities at the same time, with Primestream ElasticDataViewer™ solution.

In addition to the ‘Best of Show’ award win at IBC2019, Primestream was also named as a leader of the pack in The 2019 Streaming Media 50: The 50 Companies That Matter Most in Online Video - companies that are seen to be doing the most important and innovative work in online video today.

“As the industry changes, so do our customer’s needs, and the technology that they require, pushing us to rethink our offering and vision,” said Claudio Lisman, President and CEO, Primestream. “As our 20th anniversary year culminates, we continue our mission to offer users complete autonomy with simple and efficient workflow solutions that enable growth within business.”

For more information please visit: https://primestream.com/