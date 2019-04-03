Presteigne Broadcast Hire select Videosys Broadcast Camera Control System

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Crawley, UK, 2 April 2019: Videosys is pleased to announce the sale of five Camera Control Systems to Presteigne Broadcast Hire Ltd which will be used on a major sporting event on the River Thames in London on April 2019.



Ben Hawker, Senior Supervisor RF and Special Cameras, Presteigne Broadcast Hire said, “As a premier source of broadcast hire equipment for live sporting events, we offer a vast range of products and services to fulfil our clients’ objectives. For this particular event, and others in the future, we needed reliable, easy-to-use and high-quality camera control systems. We are proud of our reputation and working with best-of-breed products which is why we decided to invest in Videosys technology. Although we do offer 24/7 service and support, the Videosys partnership means that we can also utilise their support as necessary and for more complex projects, we know that we can rely on their expertise.”



Videosys’ Camera Control System is comprised of three units – Indoor Unit (IDU), Outdoor Unit (ODU) and Camera Receiver (CCRX). The CC system provides an end-to-end solution from RCP to camera for the outside broadcaster, allowing them to seamlessly control their camera settings, no matter what the location. Available in a ready-to-install system or the option of a bespoke system if required.



Colin Tomlin Managing Director of Videosys Broadcast added, “Presteigne approached us to deliver a camera control system that would allow them to work in challenging multi-zone environment over a protracted area based on the River Thames in London. Our equipment already met much of the system requirements, but coupled with further development from our side, we were able to deliver the multi zone functionality over the existing IP network fulfilling the control requirements on a tight deadline.



Videosys Camera Control Systems have been used at 100’s of live events around the world including major golf events, football tournaments and at live music events. We understand the challenges our customers face and are always there to provide the best products with the best service.”



About Presteigne Broadcast Hire

Presteigne Broadcast Hire is a leading dry hire and complete multi-location production solution provider. Established in 1991 and is a member of the IPSG Group. Presteigne Broadcast Hire has the expertise to offer worldwide solutions to meet a wide range of production needs. Its rental department is one of the most comprehensive in the industry, with access to over 10,000 items of equipment, while specialising in project solutions where they bring their extensive RF, Audio, Video, EVS, HD and UHD divisions together to offer customers a unique and seamless broadcasting experience. For more information, please see: http://presteigne.tv/



About Videosys

Videosys develop Camera Control systems to help customers manage complex live events, be it at stadiums, concert arenas, motor racing or air shows. Established in 2008 Videosys enables its customers to offer their viewers a top-quality service by providing them with technology and services that meet their challenges. From off-the-shelf products to bespoke design, Videosys have the expertise and experience to offer the best solution to suit the customer’s needs.



