PMC Launches New Generation of IB2S Active Studio Monitors

More power, more detail and more flexibility are the attributes the most discerning music makers get when they invest in PMC’s new IB2S-AII and twin cabinet IB2S XBD-AII reference monitors.

This new generation of PMC’s prodigious IB2S active range is aimed at professional users working in stereo and surround formats who require true high-end monitoring - with both analogue and digital inputs - for reference and mastering applications.

Unlike previous iterations, the IB2S-AII and IB2S XBD-AII feature a pair of 3U rack mounted electronics per channel that contain cutting edge DSP-controlled Class-D amplification delivering 2025W for the single cabinet IB2S-AII and 3225W for the IB2S XBD-AII twin cabinet version. This increase in power lowers distortion and benefits the monitors with greater bass definition, attack and extended headroom. Housing the electronics off-board means that usability is significantly increased, especially when soffit mounting. Once installed there is no need to access their rear panels as all control of the monitor can be made via the RJ45 connect table-top remote.

The three-way IB2S-AII master cabinet can be purchased as a speaker in its own right, or together with the single-driver XBD bass cabinet to form the IB2S XBD-AII system. Both systems feature PMC’s hand-built preparatory drivers – a 10-inch carbon-fibre/Nomex™ piston, a 75mm fabric dome mid, and a 34mm soft-dome tweeter in each cabinet. Both systems feature proprietary ATL™ (Advanced Transmission Line) bass-loading technology for that signature precision bass at all levels.

Both systems also feature user-adjustable HF and LF shelving filters, ±8dB input level trim, and an AES3 digital input, as standard. The input sensitivity of the balanced analogue inputs can also be adjusted from +4dB to +16dB, all of which can be accessed via an RJ45 connected remote

For customers with larger rooms, the IB2S XBD-AII is the perfect solutions as the single-driver XBD bass cabinet incorporated into this system adds +3dB of LF headroom to deliver phenomenal resolution and an exceptionally smooth response down to 20Hz. The two cabinets can be mounted in a vertical or side-by-side format, again increasing their flexibility.

The IB2S-AII and IB2S XBD-AII will ship from March 2019. For more information, please visit www.pmc speakers.com.

About PMC

PMC is a UK-based, world-leading manufacturer of loudspeaker systems, the tools of choice in all ultra-critical professional monitoring applications, and also for the discerning audiophile at home, where they provide a transparent window into the recording artist's original intentions. PMC products use the best available materials and design principles, including the company's proprietary Advanced Transmission Line (ATL™) bass-loading technology, cutting-edge amplification and advanced DSP techniques to create loudspeakers that present sound and music exactly as it was when first created, with the highest possible resolution, and without coloration or distortion. For more information on our clients and products, see www.pmc-speakers.com.