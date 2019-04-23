Pliant Technologies Expands its Reach in Poland with Audio Plus

POLAND, April 23, 2019 — Pliant Technologies is expanding its global network with the addition of Audio Plus as its new Poland distributor. Audio Plus will offer Pliant’s full range of CrewCom professional wireless intercom systems, along with its complete line of SmartBoom headsets to its customers. Audio Plus works with MI shops, rental companies, broadcasters, integrators, theaters, cultural organizations, cinemas, clubs, educational institutions, houses of worship and other B2B clients in the region.

“Pliant Technologies is unrivalled among wireless communications systems,” says Paweł Kuhn, director of marketing at Audio Plus. “CrewCom is reliable, expandable, efficient and has many unique user features that fit perfectly with the needs of our customers. We see Pliant as an innovative company that fills a gap in our product portfolio.”

Audio Plus is one of the oldest and most reputable suppliers of professional audio equipment in Poland. Its portfolio of professional audio brands includes Electro-Voice, L-Acoustics, Dynacord, Biamp and Wisycom.

“We are excited to be working with Audio Plus and to have their excellent support in Central Europe,” says Gary Rosen, Vice President of global sales for Pliant Technologies. “CrewCom wireless intercom products give Audio Plus’ customers the ability to provide dependable and scalable wireless intercom coverage wherever it’s needed.”

More information about Pliant Technologies is available at www.plianttechnologies.com. For more details about Audio Plus, visit audioplus.pl.

About Pliant Technologies

Pliant is a leading provider of professional wireless intercom solutions ranging from simple out-of-the-box configurations to large-scale designs for industries such as broadcast, live sound, theatre, and many more. As the professional division of CoachComm, Pliant is best known for the revolutionary Tempest wireless intercom system, which is used daily in more than 40 countries. Pliant is part of an extensive company history of providing intercom solutions to sports and professional markets and consists of a team of industry professionals dedicated to the company’s tradition of innovation and service. Developing communication technologies that are dependable, durable, and easy-to-use has made CoachComm the worldwide leader in critical communication solutions.

