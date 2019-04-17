Platinum Tools® Announces Reps of the Year

NEWBURY PARK, Calif., April 17, 2019 - Platinum Tools(R) (www.platinumtools.com), the leader in solutions for the preparation, installation, hand termination and testing of wire and cable, recently announced its Reps of the Year at its annual sales meeting during the 2019 NAB and 2019 ISC West Shows in Las Vegas, Nev.

Platinum Tools manufacturer’s representatives were recognized in numerous categories, including the Rep of the Year, known as the “Warner Trophy”, so named after the late Jerry Warner, a Platinum Tools rep in the Southern California Territory for many years before his passing from cancer.

(left – right) Blake Tally (Platinum Tools eastern regional sales manager); Bruce Smith (Saratoga Sales); Lee Sachs (Platinum Tools president and general manager) Platinum Tools recently announced its Reps of the Year at its annual sales meeting in Las Vegas, Nev. with the “Warner Trophy”, named after the late Jerry Warner, being awarded to Saratoga Sales. (Image credit: Platinum Tools)

“This year, we are proud to award the Warner Trophy to Saratoga Sales,” said Lee Sachs, Platinum Tools, LLC president and general manager. “The Warner Trophy is presented in recognition and dedication to the ethics, values and commitment that lead to sales excellence. Jerry was a respected leader and colleague within our community. He played an integral role in the success of Platinum Tools and will always be remembered for his achievements, his friendship, and that undeniably infectious laughter. Sales Reps that have earned this award are recognized as having achieved a high level of sales excellence worthy of Mr. Warner’s praise and respect.”

Platinum Tools also recognized the following:

· Platinum Award – Leading Edge

· Gold Award – BT Sales

· Kick Ass Award – Tec-South Sales

“All of these awards are ranked by sales excellence and territory growth, and so we also want to recognize and thank Leading Edge, BT Sales, and Tec-South Sales, as well as all of our outstanding partners, for a tremendous year,” Sachs concluded.

About Platinum Tools

Platinum Tools, founded in 1997, was created based upon two very simple objectives. First, develop the absolute best possible solutions for the preparation, installation, and hand termination of wire and cable. Second, implement an operational infrastructure that can deliver these products in an efficient, timely, and high quality manner.

All of our products must absolutely satisfy three critical benchmark criteria…utility of function; quality of function; and economic value. Our people are our company. They, too, must be focused on and work to satisfy three critical benchmark criteria…customer satisfaction; product knowledge and expertise; and willingness to learn and adapt.

