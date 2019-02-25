David Sallak Joins Pixit Media as CTO

Pixit Media, a leading provider of software-defined infrastructure and data-driven workflows for the Media and Entertainment industry, today announced the expansion of its management team with a number of new executive appointments.

David Sallak joins Pixit Media as Chief Technology Officer and a member of the board. He brings to the company more than 15 years of experience developing storage solutions for vertical industry markets. He recently served as VP Industry Marketing at Panasas and previous to that as chief technology officer for media and entertainment at EMC Isilon. Based in Chicago with a global remit, he will be responsible for guiding strategy to drive forward Pixit Media’s ambitious growth plans.

Commenting on his appointment, Sallak said, “I’m excited to join Pixit Media at this pivotal stage in the company’s development. Pixit’s reputation for innovation and customer-focus, blistering performance and reliability is second to none and they’re working with the best in the industry. The team is truly revolutionizing the software-defined storage market, with solutions that go far beyond guaranteed storage performance into powerful, data-driven, intelligent workflows that adapt to ever-changing demands and ambitions.”

Other key appointments include that of experienced business leader Chris Horn as Chief Operating Officer who also joins the board; Greg Furmidge as VP Global Sales and the internal promotion of Chris Exton to Professional Services Manager.

“I’m immensely proud of the talented team we’re building,” said Ben Leaver, CEO and co-founder, Pixit Media. “Together we offer our clients a truly unique skillset, combining real operational experience with a deep understanding of workflow, networking and storage. With continued investment in our people – across all areas of the business from R&D, project delivery to sales and marketing - we are strengthening our position as the most customer-focused solutions provider in the industry; the go-to partner to drive innovation, simplify complexity and maximize ROI.”

With offices in Vista CA, London and Stuttgart, Pixit Media is fast-becoming the de facto standard in data-aware software-defined infrastructure with an impressive roll-call of major award-winning clients including Warner Bros., Pixelogic, Framestore, Goldcrest, Encompass and Deluxe. Pixit Media provides a limitless, intelligent and cost-effective data-driven storage platform for the most demanding workflows; freeing clients from vendor lock-in and complexity, empowering them to keep pace with ever-accelerating change and ambitions. For more information, visit www.pixitmedia.com.

- ends –