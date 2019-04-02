Pixit Media Demonstrates Secure, Cloud-enabled Any-K Workflows on New PixStor 5 Storage Software at NAB 2019

Pixit Media, the pioneer of software-defined storage and data-management solutions for the Media and Entertainment industry, will demonstrate PixStor 5, the latest version of its scale-out intelligent storage platform, in a complete end-to-end Any-K production environment at NAB 2019 - delivering efficiencies at every step of the workflow.

PixStor 5 provides guaranteed performance for all types of workflow and simplifies storage, security, management and artist-anywhere collaboration - with a seamless automated user-experience from workstation to the Cloud. With new secure container services aligned to audit-compliant standards, powerful AI-enabled Search and automated deployment to Cloud market-places, PixStor 5 is an ideal solution for media organisations looking to streamline demanding Any-K media workflows and save both time and money.

Visitors to the Pixit Media booth SL5724 will see PixStor 5 in action at the heart of a complete end-to-end Any-K collaborative yet secure production environment, delivering efficiencies from ingest, processing, staging, production to archive. Featured technologies in the workflow include NetApp E-Series storage arrays, Mellanox 100Gb ethernet networking and a Tier-0 Excelero NVMesh. Also showcased in the PixStor 5 workflow is Digital Vision’s Nucoda 4K creative colour grading and finishing platform, now certified by the Netflix Post Technology Alliance (PTA).





The PixStor 5 demo will comprise:

· Secure Containers for A-List clients. Pixit Media will demonstrate an audit-compliant workflow with true multi-tenancy on a single PixStor 5 storage fabric, aligned to strict TPN-accredited standards - enabling speedy deployment of secure data environments without crippling productivity.





• PixStor Cloud Workflow Flexibility. Fully-automated deployment of PixStor into cloud market-places enabling cloud-first workflows for global collaboration and hybrid workflows for burst render. Launching first on Google Cloud Platform, with AWS and Azure to follow.





• Ngenea Multi-Site Automatic Tiering. Data will be ingested from multiple locations including secure DMZ containers and the Cloud, with full media discovery followed by data stub creation on PixStor, rigorously scanned and delivered into the project workflow.





• Enhanced Search that’s Fast, Easy and Accurate across the entire single namespace using the latest machine learning and AI – connected directly to the desktop for unparalleled visibility and access. A game-changer for all users in collaborative workflows.





• Guaranteed Performance with Excelero NVMesh accelerates uncompressed Any-K. Experience blazingly-fast uncompressed 8K simultaneous playback powered by Excelero NVMesh and Intel® Optane™ - with near zero overhead on the user or target server.

• Nucoda 4K colour grading from PixStor 5. Certified by the Netflix Post Technology Alliance (PTA), Digital Vision's Nucoda is a fully-featured ACES colour grading and finishing solution, featuring 4K HDR grading and real-time EXR file format support direct from PixStor 5.

For further information on our solutions, visit www.pixitmedia.com

