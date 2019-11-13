Partner Communications Selects Broadpeak's Server-Side Ad Insertion Solution

CESSON-SEVIGNE, France — Nov. 13, 2019 — Broadpeak®, a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) and video streaming solutions for content providers and pay-TV operators worldwide, today announced that Partner Communications Company (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR), a leading provider of telecommunications services in Israel, will deploy its server-side ad insertion (SSAI) solution. Integrating Broadpeak's SSAI solution with other Broadpeak technologies already deployed, including origin server, CDN, and cloud PVR, will enable Partner Communications to deliver personalized ads within VOD content, helping it to better monetize its cutting-edge OTT television service.

"We chose Broadpeak's server-side ad insertion solution because it is flexible and simple to integrate with other ecosystem equipment, eliminating the need to perform complex ad insertion at the video level," said Ronen Gutmanovitz, head of TV technologies at Partner Communications.

The operator will use Google Ad Manager, iFeelSmart for the client application, and Broadpeak's solutions for manifest manipulation. Broadpeak's ad insertion solution allows Partner Communications to personalize ads. Broadpeak's SSAI solution avoids rebuffering during ads and defeats ad blockers, ensuring a superior television experience for end users. In addition, iFeelSmart has integrated Broadpeak SmartLib, which enables avoiding ad skipping and provides client-side analytics information. Broadpeak's BkA100 video delivery analytics system then displays this information, combining it with server feedback, in order to provide decision makers with a comprehensive view of the entire system.

"Operators across the world are always looking for new ways to improve OTT monetization, and our SSAI solution is a first-class option that is flexible, scalable, and completely open, enabling operators to work with several ad decision servers," said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO at Broadpeak. "Our SSAI solution is gaining momentum with this latest deployment in Israel. Relying on the solution's manifest manipulation techniques combined with the use of ABR formats will significantly boost Partner Communications' monetization potential and improve video streaming experiences for their customers."

About Broadpeak® (https://broadpeak.tv)

Broadpeak® designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, OTT, and mobile services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other video content over managed networks and the Internet for viewing on any type of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.

Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several million of simultaneous streams. The company is headquartered in Cesson-Sevigne, France.

