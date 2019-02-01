Pakistan’s Dunya News Chooses Pebble Beach Systems To Upgrade Playout Operations

Weybridge, UK, January 31st, 2019 –Pebble Beach Systems, a leading automation, content management and integrated channel specialist, today announced that Dunya News, one of Pakistan’s preeminent TV channels, has chosen Pebble Beach Systems to upgrade its state-of-the-art playout facility.

Headquartered in Lahore, Pakistan, Dunya News provides news and current affairs programming in Urdu to audiences throughout Pakistan, the United Kingdom, the Middle East and the United States.

The channel prides itself on using state-of-the-art technology. A long-time user of Pebble Beach Systems’ Neptune automation system, Dunya News has now upgraded its playout operations with Pebble’s flagship Marina automation. The solution is fully redundant with no single point of failure, and encompasses ingest, content management and playout functionality. The system slots into the existing device infrastructure but offers enhanced workflow and automation tools to the broadcaster.

“Things happen fast in news and current affairs, and change is a constant. We needed an experienced technology partner who could deliver a flexible solution, work with us to solve our problems efficiently, and adapt with us as our business grows. After 10 years of working with Pebble and its Neptune automation system, it made sense for us to go to them for our upgrade,” said Zubair Rasheed, Head of Technical Operations and Dunya Media Group, confirms

“In selecting Marina, Dunya has a future-proof solution for its ingest, content management and playout automation workflows, and we are proud to have completed the migration from their Neptune solution with minimum disruption to their operations,” commented Samir Isbaih, VP of Sales for the Middle East and APAC at Pebble Beach Systems.