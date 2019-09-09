Globecast expands SSDAI capabilities by partnering with Ad Insertion Platform in Europe

Globecast, the global solutions provider for media, has announced that it’s continuing to expand its TV Everywhere OTT video platform via the integration of additional server-side dynamic ad insertion (SSDAI) capabilities, partnering with Switzerland-based Ad Insertion Platform (AIP) in Europe.

Frédéric Torasso, Product Manager TV Everywhere OTT Video with Globecast, said, “The growth in viewer numbers for OTT video services can be seen around the world. However, the monetisation of those services has proven more complex, particularly for linear broadcast services viewed via OTT platforms and apps. SSDAI changes this by providing a seamless, targeted and highly automated solution that increases viewer engagement through a far superior user experience. In turn, this expands the effectiveness, measurability and return from the targeted ads being shown.”

AIP has been active in the digital TV and ad insertion market since 2007, adding OTT technologies in 2011. In 2017 AIP launched DAIConnect, allowing TV stations and content providers to monetise their linear ad breaks when TV channels are viewed online. This year it also launched AIP Monetiz, which handles the commercial side.

AIP’s unique solutions allows operators, broadcasters and OTT providers to dynamically insert ads within any live or on-demand video streams, providing a seamless experience using ad stitching. New premium video advertising inventories can be created and monetised from day one. Adverts are fully validated from a channel brand perspective. AIP’s SSDAI solution is integrated into Globecast’s TV Everywhere OTT video service, enabling this monetisation feature for its existing and new OTT customers.

Globecast’s OTT TV Everywhere solution includes a fully secured and high-quality headend service, connectivity to multiple CDNs, including market-leaders Akamai and CenturyLink, plus player/apps as required. It also includes CDN off-load, an innovative feature enabling content providers to control their CDN costs while improving the quality of experience for viewers.

Laurent Potesta, Founder and CEO of AIP, said, “Partnering with Globecast and integrating our technology with theirs expands our reach and significantly increases the capabilities of their TV Everywhere solution. It will help broadcasters increase revenues while providing a high-quality end-user experience in a brand-safe environment for both broadcasters and advertisers.”

Torasso added, “Advertisers are increasingly expecting to buy linear TV ad inventories programmatically, the same way they buy digital ads. With SSDAI, in partnership with AIP in Europe, Globecast clients are able to deploy automated dynamic ad insertion with limited CAPEX infrastructure investments, supplying targeted ads automatically to OTT viewers.”