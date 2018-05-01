Osprey Video’s Talon Encoders and Decoders Now Integrated Into the Zixi Platform

DALLAS — May 1, 2018 — Osprey Video today announced a technology partnership with Zixi, maker of the popular Zixi Platform video workflow orchestrator used by content creators around the world for contribution, management, and distribution of live and live-linear, broadcast-quality video over IP. The partnership integrates the Zixi Platform with Osprey’s Talon encoder and decoders. The result is a joint solution that allows even the smallest content creators to launch broadcast-quality content and channels over IP with little infrastructure and no overhead costs.

“The Talon units are encoding/decoding powerhouses filled with functionality in a small, cost-effective, reliable package. By joining forces with Zixi, our joint users everywhere can easily leverage the Talon’s renowned capabilities to elevate the quality of their broadcast content within the Zixi ecosystem,” said Scott Whitcomb, business development manager at Osprey Video. “We’re especially excited about the possibilities for smaller organizations, who now have a solution that levels the playing field when it comes to spinning up broadcast-grade internet channels without significant investment.”

The Zixi Platform has three main software components that can be configured for a wide variety of cloud, on-premise, or hybrid workflows. In this integration, the Zixi software tools are embedded into the user interface of the Talon encoders and decoders. As a result, Zixi Platform customers can easily add encoding and/or decoding benefits to their workflows by simply plugging in the Talon hardware. From there, the Talon goes to work turning IP video signals into broadcast-quality content for delivery over the internet.

Combining the power of the Zixi Platform with Talon’s ease of use and high-performance encoding/decoding capabilities will give Zixi and Talon users of all sizes the flexibility and scalability to create higher-quality broadcast content and deliver it to new internet channels more easily and affordably. By making it so easy to add a Talon encoder/decoder, Zixi customers have the scalability to initiate channels anywhere and control and monitor streamed content without changing their infrastructure or the way they operate. Though the joint solution is intended mainly for traditional broadcasters and content media companies, it will be especially beneficial for small operations with limited infrastructure and limited budgets, such as those in the nonprofit and house-of-worship markets.

“Many of the world’s content creators rely on our partners for reliable gear that works seamlessly with the Zixi software. Osprey’s Talon units are simple, small-form-factor devices for encoding and decoding content,” said Israel Dori, founder and president of Zixi. “Now that Osprey’s encoders and decoders are integrated with the Zixi Platform, our customers can deliver high-quality video over the internet in a very simple way without changing how they operate.”

