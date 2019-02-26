NUGEN Audio Showcases Updated Halo Downmix with Netflix Preset at BVE

LONDON, FEBRUARY 26, 2019 – NUGEN Audio will be showcasing its new update to Halo Downmix at BVE 2019 (Booth G60). The updated version of Halo Downmix is available now and features new ranges for downmix coefficients and a Netflix preset.

The new version of Halo Downmix also adds a new LFE enable control and LFE filter cutoff control. Halo Downmix is a highly creative solution for precise downmixing of feature-film and 5.1 mixes to stereo, delivering accurate downmixes that are no longer limited to typical in-the-box processes. It allows for unprecedented adjustment and provides visual controls for relative levels, timing and direct vs. ambient sound balance. NUGEN Audio also offers an optional 3D Immersive Extension, which adds capability for downmixing 7.1.2 Dolby Atmos bed tracks to 7.1, 5.1 and stereo.

“When we create and update existing solutions at NUGEN, we always consider the feedback and needs of our customers to provide reliable and organic solutions,” says Paul Tapper, CEO, NUGEN Audio. “We have longstanding relationships with many top broadcasters and post facilities in the industry who have helped us develop and evolve our plug-ins to fit the rapidly changing industry standards. Being able to work within the latest requirements and specifications set by Netflix, gives our customers an edge in producing compliant content over other solutions currently on the market.”

NUGEN Audio is also highlighting its new Audio Management Batch processor extension (AMB) and Loudness Toolkit 2.8 throughout the show. The AMB Enterprise extension expands the features required for larger businesses with automated networked systems, and helps customers integrate the solution more deeply into automated production workflows. AMB is a powerful audio management batch-processing technology with numerous options for high-speed audio loudness measurement and correction, upmixing, dynamics control, decoding and file handling. The new enterprise functionality offers unprecedented scalability and enables post production facilities of all sizes to accelerate workflows significantly and reduce delivery times for a range of different tasks, with separate modules available for upmixing and loudness management.

Loudness Toolkit 2.8 provides an updated loudness parameter, Dialogue LRA as well as an added flexibility to simultaneously monitor multiple integrated measures. The Loudness Toolkit works within the recent loudness guidelines, such as the Netflix best practice document. It includes the VisLM loudness meter, ISL limiter and LM-Correct quick fix tool, supports native 7.1.2 audio processing and loudness parameters for advanced loudness control and dialog consistency. The enhanced toolkit also now includes the DynApt extension.

For more information and to purchase these plug-ins, please visit nugenaudio.com.

About NUGEN Audio

NUGEN Audio provides the broadcast and post-production industry’s most advanced solutions for surround upmixing and end-to-end loudness management, metering, and correction from content acquisition through to playout. Reflecting the real-world production experience of the NUGEN Audio design team, the company’s products make it easier to deliver high-quality, compliant audio while saving time, reducing costs, and preserving the creative process. NUGEN Audio’s tools for audio analysis, loudness metering, mixing/mastering, and tracking are used by the world’s top names in broadcast, post-production, and music production. For more information, visit nugenaudio.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Follow NUGEN Audio: https://www.facebook.com/nugenaudiohttps://twitter.com/NUGENAudio