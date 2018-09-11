NUGEN AUDIO PREVIEWS LOUDNESS TOOLKIT UPDATES AT IBC 2018

AMSTERDAM, SEPTEMBER 11, 2018 – NUGEN Audio will preview a significant update to its Loudness Toolkit at IBC 2018 (Stand 8.D56). Loudness Toolkit 2.8 provides a new loudness parameter, Dialogue LRA as well as new flexibility to simultaneously monitor multiple integrated measures. These updates help facilitate an efficient workflow when working with the recent loudness guidelines, such as the new Netflix best practice document.

“We have worked with broadcasters for quite a few years now to help develop new applications for loudness standards,” says Jon Schorah, founder and creative director, NUGEN Audio. “At NUGEN, we continue to take into consideration the feedback and needs of our customers to update our solutions accordingly. Loudness Toolkit 2.8 is an ideal product bundle designed to consistently balance music, dialog and special effects, produce broadcast compliant audio, preserve quality of the original sound and manage live broadcast levels rapidly. Additionally, being able to work within the latest workflow requirements set forward by Netflix gives our customers an edge in producing compliant content.”

The Loudness Toolkit, which includes the VisLM loudness meter, ISL limiter and LM-Correct quick fix tool, introduces support for native 7.1.2 audio processing and new loudness parameters for advanced loudness control and dialog consistency. Further enhancements to the VisLM, include improved compliance alert indicators and SAWA (LEQm) standardization. ISL now natively supports track counts up to 7.1.2.

LM-Correct is updated to handle 7.1.2 de-interleaved files offline (in addition to the existing stereo, 5.1 and 7.1 support) and natively handle 7.1 and 7.1.2 tracks in the Avid and Adobe timelines, when applicable. The toolkit also now includes the DynApt extension. DynApt is a standard for all new customers and upgrade options are available for existing users in their online account areas on the NUGEN Audio website. LM-Correct works in concert alongside VisLM and ISL to deliver unsurpassed quality and workflow efficiency.

Also, on display at IBC will be NUGEN Audio’s other post-production bundles. The Surround Suite and NUGEN Post are designed for high-quality broadcast, film and game audio production.

Surround Suite and NUGEN Post are available now at nugenaudio.com and select retailers. The Loudness Toolkit update will be available Q4 2018.

About NUGEN Audio

NUGEN Audio provides the broadcast and post-production industry’s most advanced solutions for surround upmixing and end-to-end loudness management, metering, and correction from content acquisition through to playout. Reflecting the real-world production experience of the NUGEN Audio design team, the company’s products

make it easier to deliver high-quality, compliant audio while saving time, reducing costs, and preserving the creative process. NUGEN Audio’s tools for audio analysis, loudness metering, mixing/mastering, and tracking are used by the world’s top names in broadcast, post-production, and music production. For more information, visit nugenaudio.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Follow NUGEN Audio:

https://www.facebook.com/nugenaudio

https://twitter.com/NUGENAudio