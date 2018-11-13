NUGEN Audio Announces New AMB Processor Enterprise Extension

LONDON, UK, NOVEMBER 13, 2018 - NUGEN Audio announces its new Audio Management Batch processor extension (AMB) that adds enterprise functionality to its modular software. To be shown for the first time at Inter BEE 2018 (Hall 1/Booth 1502 and Hall 2/Booth 2115), the AMB extension will expand the features required for larger businesses with automated networked systems, and help customers integrate the solution more deeply into automated production workflows.

AMB is a powerful audio management batch-processing technology with numerous options for high-speed audio loudness measurement and correction, upmixing, dynamics control, decoding and file handling. The new enterprise functionality allows for full automation using scripts, as well as integration within a larger Media Asset Management (MAM) platform. The enterprise extension adds email support, queue completion notification, analysis failure, bad file and error state notifications, post processing script execution, cross-platform command line support (OSX/Windows), Linux platform remote control, queue priority specification and processing thread state dashboard indicators.

"The new AMB enterprise extension is a very convenient add-on for customers that generally use networks and integrate AMB into a bigger MAM workflow," said Jon Schorah, founder and creative director, NUGEN Audio. "It enhances an already competent system with our algorithms like DynApt and Halo Upmix. Our loudness processing offers a highly efficient and intuitive batch-file solution that meets audio professionals' most demanding production requirements and significantly increases their capabilities."

AMB offers unprecedented scalability and enables post production facilities of all sizes to accelerate workflows significantly and reduce delivery times for a range of different tasks, with separate modules available for upmixing and loudness management. AMB includes threaded algorithm processing and multiple processing paths that are addressable for simultaneous parallel handling of files and queues. Example modules include extensions to repurpose content for LRA or to process audio within MXF, Dolby E or .mov files.

AMB comes standard with two watch folders/processing queues. If users need extra power, the AMB Queue Expansion provides additional watch folders/processing queues. A total of up to 16 AMB Queue Expansions can be added. As standard, the base AMB module also includes two independent processing threads that optimize workflows by allowing two simultaneous processes to run in parallel. For even greater speed and efficiency, users can add the AMB Thread Expansion to activate up to 16 additional processing threads.

NUGEN Audio provides the broadcast and post-production industry's most advanced solutions for surround upmixing and end-to-end loudness management, metering, and correction from content acquisition through to playout. Reflecting the real-world production experience of the NUGEN Audio design team, the company's products make it easier to deliver high-quality, compliant audio while saving time, reducing

costs, and preserving the creative process. NUGEN Audio's tools for audio analysis, loudness metering, mixing/mastering, and tracking are used by the world's top names in broadcast, post-production, and music production. For more information, visit nugenaudio.com.

