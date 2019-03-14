NSI Industries Expands its Product Portfolio Through its Merger with Platinum Tools

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., March 14, 2019 – NSI Industries, LLC, a leading provider of electrical and control products, today announced a merger with the Newbury Park, California-based Platinum Tools, expanding its product portfolio and market reach, while creating new value for a wide range of customers. Platinum Tools is a market leader of award-winning datacom products, driving the innovation for the preparation, installation, hand termination and testing of wire and cable.

“The Platinum Tools product portfolio is entirely complementary to our NSI electrical solutions and will add immediate category depth,” said G. R. Schrotenboer, chief executive officer, NSI Industries. “Platinum Tools shares our dedication to offer the best quality products designed for efficient and easy installation, while bringing economic value to contractors, electricians and installers.”

Platinum Tools’ portfolio includes cable management solutions, structured wiring products, tester kits, cutters, crimpers and other products for electrical, industrial, security, audio/video, commercial, residential, datacom and telecom applications, which expands NSI’s market reach.

“Our new combined strength, including our mutual commitments to delivering outstanding attention and service to our customers, creates substantial opportunities for us to offer a broad array of unique and industry-leading solutions to our customers,” said Lee Sachs, president, Platinum Tools. “We are excited about this partnership with NSI Industries and the value it will bring to our respective customers.”

Named the top brand leader in the Tools & Testers category in CE Pro Magazine’s 2018 Brand Analysis report, Platinum Tools was also recently awarded two 2018 Cabling Installation & 2018 Cabling Innovators Awards from Cabling Installation & Maintenance magazine.

Founded in 1997, Platinum Tools employs approximately 40 people and will continue to operate out of Newbury Park.

For additional information about NSI’s and Platinum Tools’ product solutions, please visit www.nsiindustries.com and www.platinumtools.com.

About Platinum Tools

Platinum Tools, founded in 1997, was founded with two very simple objectives. First, to develop the absolute best possible solutions for the preparation, installation and hand termination of wire and cable. Second, to implement an operational infrastructure that can deliver these products in an efficient, timely and high-quality manner. All Platinum products are designed around three critical benchmark criteria — utility of function; quality of function; and economic value. The company prides itself on its skilled and dedicated workforce, all of whom are focused on attaining the highest possible product knowledge and customer satisfaction, with an ongoing willingness to learn and adapt.

About NSI Industries

NSI Industries is a leading provider of electrical products covering over 25 product categories, addressing all the needs of electrical contractors and their customers. NSI’s has many innovative and respected products and brands including: TORK mechanical and digital time switches, photocontrols and occupancy sensors; WarriorWrap electrical tapes; and Polaris, the original insulated connector. Providing over 40 years of innovative, profitable and quality solutions to its distributor partners, NSI’s sustained level of success is attributable to a constant focus on its distributor partnerships and helping them find new ways to be successful. For more information about NSI Industries and its products, visit www.nsiindustries.com.

###