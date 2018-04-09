NewTek Revolutionizes Graphics Workflow for Live Production

NAB BOOTH #SL5016, LAS VEGAS—April 8, 2018—NewTek today announced LiveGraphics™, an entirely new approach to the creation of real-time motion graphics that does not require a proprietary hardware graphics engine. With NewTek LiveGraphics, content authored in Adobe® Photoshop® CC and Adobe After Effects® CC is available for live output from TriCaster® TC1 and NewTek IP Series with fully replaceable text and images that can be driven by live data and web content. The result of extensive development, LiveGraphics™ delivers on the promise of Adobe Creative Cloud® in real-time.

“Dynamic graphics are key to elevating your show—to take it from looking good to outstanding. For years, you’ve been able to choose good, which typically meant faster and cheaper, or great, which meant expensive and complex,” said Dr. Andrew Cross, president and CTO for NewTek. “We looked at the tools people are using and realized that the challenge wasn’t in creating the next traditional broadcast graphics system, but in developing an entirely new workflow for the most popular, most widely used graphics applications on the planet, Adobe Photoshop CC and After Effects CC. The end result is fully animated titling accessible to millions of artists.”

The process begins with LiveGraphics Creator, a plug-in used within Adobe After Effects that allows users to create advanced real-time graphics quickly and easily using complex layer preset and text effects that can be applied across multiple layers simultaneously with offsets. Simply import a layered Photoshop file with the LiveGraphics Creator plug-in and a composition is created automatically. After animating and previewing in After Effects, a single button-push exports the content and instructions into a package file for import into a TriCaster TC1 or IP Series media buffer; with 10 channels of real-time graphics and preset states for layer compositions and data elements.

Once loaded into a NewTek live production system, text and image fields are manually replaceable or can be connected to any data source using the native Datalink™ functionality including database updates, watch folders, remote updates from web pages, scoreboard controllers, macros and LivePanel™ web based scoring. Macros can be used to fire graphics or custom LivePanel user interfaces can provide content editing and triggering capabilities at one or more separate operator positions. In addition, LiveGraphics ships with over 100 customizable templates that are ready-to-use, giving users high-quality real-time graphics from the start.

Availability & Pricing

LiveGraphics will be available in Q3 as part of the NewTek Premium Access subscription program.

For more information please visit https://www.newtek.com

About NewTek

As the leader in IP video technology, NewTek is transforming the way people create network-style television content and share it with the world. From sporting events, Web-based talk shows, live entertainment, classrooms, and corporate communications, to virtually any place people want to capture and publish live video, we give our customers the power to grow their audiences, brands and businesses faster than ever before.



Clients include: New York Giants, NBA Development League, Fox News, BBC, NHL, Nickelodeon, CBS Radio, ESPN Radio, Fox Sports, MTV, TWiT.TV, USA TODAY, Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), and more than 80% of the U.S. Fortune 100.

About NDI

NDI is in use on millions of devices and allows multiple video systems to identify and communicate with one another over IP. NDI can encode, transmit and receive many streams of high quality, low latency, frame-accurate video and audio in real time. This benefits any network-connected video device, including video mixers, graphics systems, capture cards, and many other production devices. This makes it possible to exponentially increase the number of sources available for live production switching, without directly attaching to devices, changing locations, or investing in expensive, high-bandwidth networks that simply replace SDI-based workflows. #NDIcentral

NewTek is privately owned and based in San Antonio, Texas. For more information on NewTek please visit: www.newtek.com,Twitter,YouTube, Flickr or connect with us on Facebook.

###

NDI, TriCaster, TalkShow, 3Play, LightWave 3D, and Broadcast Minds are registered trademarks of NewTek, Inc.

MediaDS, LightWave, ProTek, LivePanel, and ProServ are trademarks and/or service marks of NewTek, Inc.

All other products or brand names mentioned are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective