Newest (and Smallest) Microphone Series by DPA Microphones Presented At NAMM 2019

ANAHEIM, JANUARY 8, 2019 - Making its NAMM debut (North Hall, Level 2, Booth 18507), DPA Microphones will be showcasing its smallest high-end pro audio microphone capsule, the d:screet(tm) CORE 6060, 6061 Subminiature Microphones and the d:fine(tm) CORE 6066 Subminiature Headset Microphone. In addition, DPA's d:vote(tm) CORE 4099 Instrument Microphone and d:facto(tm) 4018VL Linear Vocal Microphone will be used during live in-booth performances throughout the show. DPA will also be participating in a variety of educational sessions as well as supplying mics for several NAMM events.

Measuring in at three millimeters (0.12 inches) in diameter, the Subminiature mics may be small, but they are powerful in terms of performance. All three microphones incorporate the company's TEC-nominated CORE by DPA amplification technology and have achieved an IP58 waterproof rating, which provides water and moisture resistance. In terms of technical specifications, all three 6000 series capsules are omnidirectional and have a frequency range of 20 Hz - 20 kHz. The d:screet 6060 lavalier has a noise floor of only 24 dB(A), while the d:screet 6061 lavalier and d:fine 6066 headset have noise floors of only 26 dB(A).

The d:vote(tm) CORE 4099 Instrument Microphone also incorporates CORE by DPA amplification technology. The d:vote CORE 4099 line is designed for use with every woodwind and acoustical instrument. Known for its discreet size and versatile mounting/clip options, the d:vote CORE 4099 mic is a great fit for a variety of applications ranging from the studio and theater to live performances. For the d:vote CORE mics, the dynamic range has gone from 100 dB to 108 dB for the Loud SPL and from 95 dB to 109 dB for the Extreme SPL.

DPA is providing all of the mics for the outside Yamaha Grand Plaza main stage, including d:dicate(tm) 4011 Cardioid Microphones, d:dicate(tm) 2011 Twin Diaphragm Cardioid Microphones, d:vote CORE 4099 Instrument Microphones and d:facto(tm) Vocal Microphones, and will be on hand to help the bands with any miking questions or techniques.

DPA is also contributing to Dynaudio's Unheard Project, which gives new artists the chance to record their music and get exposure on a global scale. Artists will get the opportunity to perform and record live in the Dynaudio Unheard studio throughout the show using a wide selection of DPA instrument and vocal mics, right in the middle of the Grand Plaza area.

On Saturday, January 26th, DPA representatives will take part in two panels at the Hilton, Level 4, Room C7. From 12:00PM to 2:00PM PST, Vincent Gabriel Antonini, DPA Global Sales Support/New Business Manager in the U.S. will present as part of the "Choosing The Right Vocal Mic" session, where he will discuss tips and tricks for selecting the right microphone-type based on a range of applications. Following this panel from 2:00PM to 4:00PM PST, Paul Andrews, Global Sales Support & Business Development Manager at DPA, will be presenting at a session on Miking the Piano, Choir and Orchestra. Andrews will be using DPA's d:dicate(tm) Recording Microphones as well as d:vote CORE 4099 mics, d:screet CORE 4061 Miniature Omnidirectional Microphones and d:sign(tm) 4098 Supercardioid Microphones.

ABOUT DPA MICROPHONES:

DPA Microphones is the leading Danish Professional Audio manufacturer of high-quality condenser microphone solutions for professional applications. DPA's ultimate goal is to always provide its customers with the absolute finest possible microphone solutions for all its markets, which include live sound, installation, recording, theatre and broadcast. When it comes to the design process, DPA takes no shortcuts. Nor does the company compromise on its manufacturing process, which is done at the DPA factory in Denmark. As a result, DPA's products are globally praised for their exceptional clarity and transparency, unparalleled specifications, supreme reliability and, above all, pure, uncolored and undistorted sound. For more information, please visit www.dpamicrophones.com.

