New UHD Channel Featuring NASA Content and Powered by Harmonic Video SaaS Comes to the Roku Platform in High Dynamic Range

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Sept. 13, 2018 — Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that a new UHD service featuring NASA UHD content, remotely produced by Harmonic in cooperation with NASA, is now available in high dynamic range (HDR) on the Roku platform. Roku users with a 4K-capable streaming player or Roku TV™ can download the channel from the Roku channel store. The new UHD HDR channel is delivered over the top as an app utilizing a cloud-based end-to-end video streaming solution from Harmonic, Accedo, and CenturyLink. As the world’s first 24/7 UHD HDR video streaming service, the channel will provide viewers with access to VOD and linear content for an amazing experience.

“From day one, our goal in partnering with Harmonic has been to collaborate on advancing technologies through which NASA can make its compelling footage of space, Earth, and the other planets available for OTT streaming,” said Bryan Walls, deputy program manager of the NASA Imagery Experts Program at NASA. “Using NASA footage, Harmonic is able to deliver a selection of stunning NASA imagery directly to millions of viewers in beautiful UHD with the clarity and depth of HDR. For many, it will be the first UHD HDR content they’ll experience in their homes; we’re excited to work with Harmonic to make this beautiful and educational video content available to more of the people NASA serves.”

Harmonic is providing its VOS360 Video SaaS, simplifying asset acquisition, channel origination, hosting and delivery for the UHD HDR channel featuring NASA content. With the Accedo One™ video experience platform, this UHD HDR video experience was created quickly with a highly immersive and yet simple-to-use interface. CenturyLink’s global content delivery network (CDN) enables Harmonic to seamlessly deliver bandwidth-demanding media such as UHD HDR 60fps directly to end users in real time.

“Using NASA UHD content is a true demonstration of how Harmonic’s VOS360 Video SaaS can accelerate the delivery of UHD HDR content by eliminating the significant costs and complexities normally associated with launching new premium services,” said Tim Warren, senior vice president and chief technology officer, video business at Harmonic. “Being part of this groundbreaking project with our partners Accedo and CenturyLink helps us showcase the expanded color space offered by the HDR format from an intergalactic perspective, a feat that has never been achieved before.”

“Harmonic is delivering unique and compelling footage with this video service,” said Fredrik Andersson, senior vice president of strategy and solutions at Accedo. “This service is a great example of how cooperation between cloud-first driven companies can accelerate innovation.”

“The bandwidth required to deliver UHD HDR video content can create extreme challenges for global scale delivery,” said Bill Wohnoutka, vice president of global internet and content delivery services at CenturyLink. “CenturyLink’s CDN will enable Harmonic to seamlessly provide high-resolution content directly to end users on all seven continents for both on-demand and live video.”

The new UHD HDR channel showcases the breathtaking beauty and grandeur of space using high-resolution images and video in HDR generated from the International Space Station and other current NASA missions. The channel includes a live stream and real-time views of Earth from the International Space Station, as well as remastered footage from historical missions.

Harmonic will showcase the new UHD HDR channel at IBC2018, Sept. 14-18 in Amsterdam at stand 1.B20. Further information about Harmonic and the company’s solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

To view the trailer for the new UHD HDR channel, visit https://youtu.be/hBHViOnlMWM.

# # #

About Accedo

Accedo (www.accedo.tv) is the trusted video experience transformation pioneer improving the lives of video consumers by the hundreds of millions. Over the years, Accedo has earned the trust of the world’s leading video service providers – customers to whom two goals are paramount: explore new opportunities to monetize video and transform video services to meet rapidly changing consumer expectations.

With this in mind Accedo has developed Accedo One™, the first cloud platform dedicated to providing operators, broadcasters and brands with the freedom to build, manage and deploy high-quality, engaging video experiences the way they want to.

Website: www.accedo.tv

Twitter: www.twitter.com/accedotv

Facebook: www.facebook.com/accedo.smarttv

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/accedo-tv/

About CenturyLink

CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) is the second largest U.S. communications provider to global enterprise customers. With customers in more than 60 countries and an intense focus on the customer experience, CenturyLink strives to be the world's best networking company by solving customers' increased demand for reliable and secure connections. The company also serves as its customers' trusted partner, helping them manage increased network and IT complexity and providing managed network and cyber security solutions that help protect their business.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery technology and services, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally. The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry’s first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers’ homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and SaaS technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements concerning Harmonic’s business and the anticipated capabilities, advantages, reliability, efficiency, market acceptance, market growth, specifications and benefits of Harmonic products, services and technology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including therisks and uncertaintiesmore fully described in Harmonic’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2017, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc:www.202comms.com/Harmonic/180913Harmonic-NASA.docx

Photo Links:

www.202comms.com/Harmonic/Harmonic-NASAUHD_EarthView.jpg

www.202comms.com/Harmonic/Harmonic-NASAUHD_Liftoff.jpg

Photo Description: New UHD HDR Channel, Featuring NASA Content, Delivered OTT Utilizing Video Streaming Solution From Harmonic, Accedo and CenturyLink

Photo Link:www.202comms.com/Harmonic/Harmonic-VOS360SaaS.jpg

Photo Caption: Harmonic VOS360 Video SaaS