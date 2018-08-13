NEP Group’s Mediatec Solutions Acquires All Live Event Assets From FilmGEAR ApS

NEP Group Inc.

('NEP') announced today via its subsidiary Mediatec Denmark ApS that they have entered into an agreement with FilmGEAR ApS to acquire all assets and hire the employees associated with FilmGEAR's business Showcare. Showcare is a live events services brand providing turn-key solutions for audio, lighting and display. The assets and employees will become part of Mediatec Denmark ApS.

Denmark is a very important market for Mediatec across all business segments, including corporate events, entertainment, sport and fixed installations. This acquisition signals Mediatec’s commitment to creating a solid base in Denmark to continue to support clients in the Danish market.

"The addition of Showcare and the start of Mediatec Denmark ApS is part of a broader NEP / Mediatec strategy to continue geographic expansion," said Kenneth Paterson, Mediatec CEO. "The acquisition is a perfect complement to our new base in Malmö and will expand the resources we have available in the region. We will now be able to serve our clients in Denmark with truly local support and will have access to a very talented team with many years of experience in the industry. We are very excited for this opportunity to grow Mediatec’s presence in Denmark."

Mediatec is one of Europe’s leading live event services company with offices in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Spain and Australia, providing solutions for display, lighting, audio, IT and video production for the entertainment and corporate industries. They are part of the NEP Group, which operates five other live event brands around the globe, including Faber Audiovisuals, Screenworks, Sweetwater, Creative Technology and Big Picture.

“For 22 years, FilmGEAR has established a reputation for quality and superior delivery of technical equipment and film studios for the Scandinavian film industry. Six years ago, we set out to build a new company specializing in advanced AV productions. Together with our exceptional team of technicians, warehouse and project staff, we created Showcare, who have grown this live event business supporting festivals, television, corporate events and other live events. The owners of FilmGEAR, Ole Bendixen and Martin Baagdan, searched the market for a Scandinavian partnership for some time, and found a perfect match in Mediatec,” says Ole Bendixen, co-owner and CEO of FilmGEAR. "Showcare goes to Mediatec with a proven track record, and I have great confidence that this is the perfect move for the business – and for our team, who will benefit from the solid worldwide network of NEP and Mediatec."