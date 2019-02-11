NEP Connect announces new Pro14 Rugby connectivity contract with Premier Sports

11th February 2019, Milton Keynes, UK – NEP Connect (formerly SIS LIVE), the UK’s fastest growing provider of media fibre connectivity with its Anylive® fibre network, announced that it has won a contract with Premier Sports, Dublin, to provide fibre network broadcast HD connectivity services for Guinness PRO14 Rugby coverage.



The fibre connectivity deal includes Kingspan Stadium, Belfast; Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh; Scotstown Stadium, Glasgow; Cardiff Arms Park; Rodney Parade, Newport; Liberty Stadium, Swansea; and Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli; as well as Premier Sports’ broadcast facility in Dublin.



Premier Sports Chief Operator Officer Richard Webb commented, “The introduction of the Anylive network to our broadcast operations and the new opportunities that it will deliver is an exciting component of our plans for the future. We are delighted to be partnering with NEP Connect to invest in this network that will bring many benefits, not least being able to connect live matches together to bring viewers all the important moments from games taking place at the same time. We look forward to working closely with NEP Connect to evolve and enhance our multiple service and content offerings.”



NEP Connect has provided connectivity services to Premier Sports and Setanta in Ireland for many years, but this contract marks the first service offering on the Anylive network.



NEP Connect Managing Director David Meynell said, “Our flexibility and expertise enable us to engage with our clients through every component of their technical and commercial requirements. Our in-depth consultation results in an outstanding service offering that meets or exceeds initial requirements while keeping within budget.



“These abilities, coupled with the robust nature of the Anylive network, make NEP Connect an excellent partner for Premier Sports.”



NEP Connect’s Anylive fibre network already provides permanent connectivity for more than 150 sport and entertainment venues throughout the UK and Ireland for the transfer of low-latency video, audio and data, providing exciting new acquisition and production options for end-users around the globe.



Premier Sports is a High Definition subscription service available to 16 million UK homes and on the Sky and Virgin media platforms and available to everyone on all devices via the Premier Player.



NEP Connect is now part of the NEP Worldwide Network, offering robust broadcast services, media solutions and live events support to clients worldwide. To learn more about NEP Connect’s connectivity services, visit https://www.nepconnect.live



About NEP Connect

NEP Connect, an NEP Broadcast Services Company, has been delivering critical media content since 1989. The company’s rapidly growing international fibre network, Anylive®, connects over 150 locations including broadcasters, major switching centres, channel aggregators, sports and entertainment venues. NEP Connect operates two Network Operation Centres located in the UK, co-located with NEP Connect teleports, which supply extensive satellite facilities to complete the connectivity offering. The company provides a full range of broadcast services from UHD to low bit rate streaming with data and audio transmission services also available. This comprehensive fibre and satellite infrastructure forms a cohesive and robust portfolio, broadcasting over 200 hours of live transmissions worldwide every day supporting multiple contracted and occasional use events. Learn more at www.nepconnect.live



About NEP

For over 30 years, NEP has been a worldwide outsourced technical production partner supporting premier content producers of live sports, entertainment, music and corporate events. Our services include remote production, studio production, audio visual solutions, host broadcast support, premium playout, post production and innovative software-based media management solutions. NEP’s 3,500+ employees are driven by a passion for superior service and a focus on technical innovation. Together, we have supported productions in 87 countries on all seven continents.



NEP is headquartered in the United States and has operations in 24 countries. Learn more at .



