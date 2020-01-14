Motion Picture Sound Editors Announce Presenters for the 67th MPSE Golden Reel Awards

Los Angeles—Presenters for the 67 MPSE Golden Reel Awards will include Grammy Award-winning recording artist Melissa Manchester, All Rise star Nadia Gray, The Climb director Michael Angelo Covino, Dark/Web star Michael Nardelli, Gabby Duran & the Unsittables star Valery Ortiz and Stucco director Janina Gavankar. The awards ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, January 19 at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles.

Academy Award-winning re-recording mixer Kevin O’Connell and 5-time MPSE Golden Reel Award-nominated supervising sound editor Steven Ticknor will present the 2020 MPSE Filmmaker Award to Marvel Studios Executive Vice President of Production Victoria Alonso. The 2020 MPSE Career Achievement Award will be presented to Academy Award-winning supervising sound editor Cecelia “Cece” Hall by two-time Academy Award-winning supervising sound editor Stephen H. Flick.

Category presenters include:

Animation and Documentary: Avid Technology CEO Jeff Rosica and director/actress/musician Janina Gavankar (Stucco).

Computer, Special Venue, Non-Theatrical and Foreign: Video game creative director Stig Asmussen (Electronic Arts’ Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order) and actress Valery Ortiz (Disney Channel’s Gabby Duran & the Unsittables).

Broadcast Media Episodic Short Form/Live Action Short: Cinema Audio Society (CAS) president Karol Urban and actor Michael Nardelli (Amazon Prime’s Dark/Web).

Student Filmmaker: EIPMA president Bernard Weiser, Vaughn Film Festival co-founder and chair Antonio Ienco and Eleven Ninety One Entertainment creative director Alex Lappano.

Broadcast Media Episodic Long Form and Single Presentation: Hollywood Reporter “Below the Line” editor Carolyn Giardina and director/actor Michael Angelo Covino (The Climb).

Feature Film: Recording artist/composer Melissa Manchester, actress Nadia Gray (CBS’ All Rise, Netflix’ Bright).

About MPSE

Founded in 1953, the Motion Picture Sound Editors is a non-profit organization of professional sound and music editors who work in the motion picture television and gaming industries. The organization’s mission is to provide a wealth of knowledge from award-winning professionals to a diverse group of individuals, youth and career professionals alike; mentoring and educating the community about the artistic merit and technical advancements in sound and music editing; providing scholarships for the continuing advancement of motion picture sound in education; and helping to enhance the personal and professional lives of the men and women who practice this unique craft.

