Monroe Electronics Releases Completely Redesigned HALO Version 2.0

LYNDONVILLE, N.Y. — Feb. 12, 2019 — Monroe Electronics today announced the release of HALO Version 2.0. HALO is a first-of-a-kind enterprise-grade Emergency Alert Systems (EAS) management solution capable of overseeing all encoders/decoders and managing all connected EAS devices within an organization. The HALO V2.0 release boasts a complete redesign that improves the user experience while simplifying both maintenance and troubleshooting.

"With HALO V2.0 we continue to revolutionize EAS management and EAS-related reporting through the consolidation of information from geographically diverse devices," said E. Scott Nix, director of strategic projects for Monroe Electronics and HALO product manager. "In the past, cable operators and station groups spent a great deal of time and effort training personnel to perform labor-intensive information gathering. HALO addressed this problem by streamlining critical tasks and, in turn, enabling better management of EAS/CAP equipment. Significant enhancements to HALO V2.0 further simplify management and reporting, allowing users to reduce the overall cost and complexity of EAS-related operations."

HALO was engineered for cable operators and station groups (both television and radio) with EAS systems serving multiple geographically diverse locations, and HALO remains the only solution capable of consolidating these organizations' complex EAS management tasks within a single software product. In departments across an organization, authorized users can view the status of all EAS devices connected to HALO, back up configuration files, perform software upgrades, collect EAS alert data, run regular reports on EAS devices and EAS alert data, and alert users to changes throughout the EAS enterprise environment.

With improvements including a new web-based interface and its shift to a unified web-server platform, HALO V2.0 simplifies and streamlines all of these critical processes. The new web-based interface for HALO V2.0 allows users to work with their preferred web browser (e.g., Chrome, Firefox, Safari). The central HALO server now runs on a Linux OS (Ubuntu and CentOS 7) using a PostgreSQL database.

"We shifted HALO to a Linux-based operating system and open-source database because they reduce overall cost of ownership, and also because many datacenter professionals have greater knowledge and familiarity with these systems and find them easier to manage," added Nix. "We also have implemented a web-based user interface that makes HALO access easier than ever — and gives users the benefit of a modern look and feel."

HALO V2.0 is available now. Contact Monroe Electronics and/or Digital Alert Systems at +1 585-765-1155 for product requirements and pricing.

More information about Monroe Electronics products is available at www.monroe-electronics.com.

About Monroe Electronics

Monroe Electronics began operations in 1954 designing and manufacturing specialized electrostatic discharge (ESD) instrumentation. From its headquarters in Lyndonville, New York, the company provides R&D, manufacturing, sales, and customer service for all Monroe Electronics, One-Net™, and Digital Alert Systems brands. Monroe Electronics' Emergency Alert Systems (EAS) are the widely accepted standard for CATV with a hard-earned reputation for quality, reliability, and service to valued customers around the world. In October 2009, Digital Alert Systems, the leading innovator of next-generation Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) and EAS merged with Monroe Electronics to further extend its product offerings to radio and television broadcasters and better serve their collective customers into the future.

